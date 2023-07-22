It was hot. The sun blazed down from the sky and there wasn’t a breath of wind. The blue water sparkled merrily, but even with Polaroid sunglasses the reflection off the glittering surface forced you to squint. At times like this fishing ceases to be enjoyable, especially when the fish aren’t cooperating. Jane looked back at me and I glanced at my watch. It was only 9 a.m., today was going to be a real scorcher. But the day was still relatively young.
“Let’s fish another hour, honey, then we’ll head home.”
Jane smiled back. “I’ll work on my tan.” Jane was no quitter.
What lure might work in these conditions? After giving the matter some thought I snapped on a buzzbait. This noisy lure might annoy a fish enough to strike it.
I paddled to the edge of the weed bed. There were pockets and lanes of open water between the weeds lying on the surface and by positioning the canoe carefully it was possible to steer the buzz bait through them. I had little doubt there were fish lying in the thick cover but could they be enticed into striking?
For 45 minutes we worked the edges without a strike. Then, without warning the surface exploded, the buzzbait disappearing in a flurry of white water! I set the hook and felt a very powerful fish jerk back. My casting reel was spooled with 30-pound braid, my stiff rod rated for up to 1.5-ounce lures but the fish dove deep into the thick weeds anyway. Jane paddled us directly over the spot where the line vanished into the milfoil, where using our paddles to poke, lift and separate the mass of foliage, we finally succeeded in digging out a 4-pound largemouth bass. Nice.
Back to the weed edge and just as the allotted hour was ending a pike leaped completely out of the water, just feet from the boat, smashing the buzzbait. I set the hook and the pike thrashed so wildly trying to dig down into the weeds against the pull of my rod that both Jane and I were showered with water. After a short, but violent battle Jane slipped the meshes under a nice pike.When the pike first shot out of the water, I’d noticed her mouth was shut. Sure enough, the hook entered her toothy jaw from the outside. The pike wasn’t trying to eat the lure, she was just annoyed and decided to ram it with her snout for disturbing her siesta.
Without question, surface lures can be very exciting to fish with. Watching a good-sized fish explode on your lure is electrifying! Some strikes are violent indeed.
As mentioned above, a churning buzzbait creates quite a commotion, one capable of drawing fish’s attention from some distance. They may hit buzzbaits for spite or hunger but I’ve saved a few fishless days working on the annoyance principle. Early morning is best for feeding fish I’ve found.
On another fishless, sunny day with foot high waves I tried a buzzbait over a milfoil bed when all else had failed. The thick weeds were just a foot beneath the surface. Here, in just over an hour, I caught five bass from 14-16-inches. The weeds appeared solid on top, but the bass zeroed in on the buzzbait effortlessly.
Zara Spooks, Whopper Poppers, Hula Poppers, Crazy Crawlers, concave faced poppers of all types and plastic frogs catch fish as well. Getting hits on frogs is easier than hooking your fish. Use your fingers to determine the hook position against the body and bend the hook points out so they protrude past the body contour.
Of course, you can’t leave out the beloved Jitterbug. Jitterbugs are an elongated, egg shape with a curved, concave metal lip. They’re most effective at night and my biggest bass, a 24-inch largemouth, grabbed a Jitterbug at exactly midnight a few years ago. What a battle, I still get goosebumps thinking of it. That bass was as strong as a horse. What a memory.
I believe it’s very safe to say that more bass have been caught on Jitterbugs than any other type of night time surface lure. Many large muskies have nailed Jitterbugs during those witching hours as well and a large, 3 hooked Jitterbug is made especially for muskies. One thing to remember using surface lures at night is never to set the hook at the sound of a strike. Fish often make multiple attempts to grab the lure, making a lot of noise, but failing to catch it. Wait until you feel the hit before setting the hook.
A word of caution when fishing at night with surface lures. It’s very easy to jerk them off the surface setting the hook, sending them flying directly at your face! Luckily, the shape of the jitterbug usually turns them so their back is toward you, the hooks behind, but always try to set the hook with your rod angled to the side. I’ve hit myself multiple times and been hit by others fishing with me as well. So far only clothing has been snagged but always remind one another before and during fishing hours to be careful. Wear a hat with a good brim as well, even safety glasses.
My three favorite surface lures? A buzzbait during the day, a Jitterbug at night and frogs in very thick cover. Good fishing.