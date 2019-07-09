Latest News

Olean man facing threat charges in McKean County

Damon L. Maull, 34, was arraigned Monday before District Judge Richard Luther on charges of terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor, and harassment, a third-degree misdemeanor.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — These New York lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Ongoing uncertainty looms over tariff truce

Wall Street rallied after President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed to halt additional tariffs and mutually agreed not to impose tariffs against each other’s commodities. But uncertainty remains over what happens next, and when.

Caught between US and Iran, Europe struggles with diplomacy

BERLIN (AP) — France on Tuesday sent a top diplomat to Tehran to urge Iran to scale back its recently increased uranium enrichment activities, a mission underscored by a call from Europe for the Islamic Republic to return to complying with the terms of the unraveling nuclear deal "without delay."

Trump lashes out at Britain's ambassador for a second day

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out for a second day at Britain's ambassador to the United States on Tuesday, describing him as "wacky" and a "pompous fool," after a leak of emails critical of the American administration.