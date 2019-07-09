Damon L. Maull, 34, was arraigned Monday before District Judge Richard Luther on charges of terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor, and harassment, a third-degree misdemeanor.
A female told fire officials she had fallen asleep smoking a cigarette and awoke to find her bed on fire. Neither she nor anyone else in the apartment building was injured.
ELLICOTTVILLE — A new nutrition program being offered this summer by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County is designed to make healthy cooking second nature for parents and children.
RANGER, Texas — Billy Gillispie wasn’t interested in the romanticized aspect of this story.
SALAMANCA — A year later, the result was the same in Penn-York’s annual stop at Elkdale Country Club, with Sam Hyman atop the oldest boys division.
WEST SENECA — After an unexpected bye last week, it had actually been 14 days since the Olean 1854 FC soccer team last took the pitch.
DUBOIS, Pa. — A year after winning a state championship and qualifying for the Junior League World Series, Elk-McKean’s All-Stars are back for another playoff run, this time at the Senior Leag…
WELLSVILLE — In his final game as a 12-year-old at his home Little League park, Hank Sinkey Field, Wellsville’s Tyler Vogel used his arm and his bat to help deliver his team a District 2 champ…
Daily police reports from across the local area.
Salamanca police on Monday released images of the male suspect, who allegedly entered Grand Center Station at approximately 10:50 p.m., scuffled with a female clerk and grabbed money out of the cash register before fleeing on foot.
SALAMANCA — Three area men are facing several charges by Salamanca City Police following a traffic investigation at about 10:05 p.m. Saturday.
An Olean man charged last fall in an alleged Portville methamphetamine lab discovery is now facing charges for allegedly selling drugs in Olean.
As we celebrate the Fourth of July in the U.S., we celebrate our ancestors who won independence from British rule. We also celebrate our Constitution and its role as the Supreme Law of the United States of America.
In the June 27 issue of the Arcade Herald, Freedom Town Supervisor Randy Lester claimed that he is attempting to bring wind turbines into the area “for the Town of Freedom.”
NEW YORK (AP) — A ticker tape parade to shower the U.S. women's national soccer team with praise and paper confetti will start at 9:30 a.m. EDT in New York City on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says President Donald Trump can't ban critics from his Twitter account.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man travelled from Massachusetts to a New Jersey mall with 5 kilograms of heroin as part of a drug-trafficking organization operating in Mexico.
Matt Nagy is a trick play enthusiast because he can be.The cool nicknames like Willy Wonka and Santa…
In the most fired-up Yadier Molina social media rant since he roasted Kris Bryant for calling St. Louis 'boring,' which was the most talked-about Molina social-media post since he called out former manager Mike Matheny, Molina rushed to the defense of fellow catcher Jonathan Lucroy.
After sitting out Home Run Derby with back soreness, Christian Yelich will bat leadoff in All-Star Game
He will be joined by teammates Mike Moustakas, Yasmani Grandal and Brandon Woodruff in Tuesday's game in Cleveland.
While the Cardinals are totally in the division hunt, they are an infuriatingly incomplete club. In the most “2019 Cardinals” way to head into the break, a pitcher logged one of the best starts he’ll ever have and not only did the Cards lose, they didn’t even score.
QUESTION: Thoughts on Yadi's latest Instagram rant, both the message and the presentation?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2019--
Physicians’ Education Resource® Releases Agenda for the 1st Annual International Congress on the Future of Neurology™
CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2019--
GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2019--
LYON, France & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2019--
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2019--
Wall Street rallied after President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed to halt additional tariffs and mutually agreed not to impose tariffs against each other’s commodities. But uncertainty remains over what happens next, and when.
The close of June marked the 10th anniversary of the official end of the Great Recession and the longest economic expansion on record.
Approaching the 243rd year as a new nation on Independence Day, the personal-finance website WalletHub released the findings of its latest report, “2019's Most Patriotic States in America.”
During President Donald Trump’s first three years in office, the White House spent $19.8 million less on payroll costs than the previous administration did during the same time frame, adjusted for inflation, according to a new analysis from OpenTheBooks.com.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A day after her memorable Wimbledon ended, Coco Gauff already was thinking about coming back.
BERLIN (AP) — France on Tuesday sent a top diplomat to Tehran to urge Iran to scale back its recently increased uranium enrichment activities, a mission underscored by a call from Europe for the Islamic Republic to return to complying with the terms of the unraveling nuclear deal "without delay."
LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out for a second day at Britain's ambassador to the United States on Tuesday, describing him as "wacky" and a "pompous fool," after a leak of emails critical of the American administration.
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on developments related to tensions between the U.S. and Iran (all times local):