LITTLE VALLEY — A record $27 million capital program was unveiled this week to the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Public Works Committee.
County Administrator Jack Searles outlined a “robust” $18.2 million road, bridge and culvert construction program plus $4 million for paving county roads with private contractors, twice the level of the county’s 2021 paving plan.
The capital program also includes $4.8 million in spending for buildings and grounds projects, with $2 million allotted for Onoville Marina projects and $1 million for work at the County Center in Little Valley.
“It heavily targets roads,” Searles told members of the Public Works Committee, many of whom have long advocated for more funding for paving on the county’s 400 miles of roads.
“The growth in sales tax this year enabled us to do this (increased paving),” Searles pointed out.
Other funding sources include: $8.9 million in available funds, $533,000 in 2021 sales tax receipts, $3.8 million from the Consolidated Highway Improvement Program, $1.1 million from PAVE NY, $691,000 from Extreme Weather Recovery, $4 million from surplus and $3 million in 2021 bonding.
The bridge program calls for $5.1 million in spending, $1.2 million of which will come from the 2022 budget; $2.6 million for the culvert construction program, $688,000 of which is in the 2022 budget, and $10.4 million for the highway program, $7.3 million of which is included in the 2022 budget.
The total spending for the road, bridge and culvert accounts for 2022 is $18.2 million, $8.8 million of which is from available funds. The total being sought in the 2022 budget to fund the remainder of these three Public Works programs is $9.2 million.
County design and build overlay projects in the budget include:
• South Nine Mile Road, Allegany, 4 miles, $2.1 million.
• West River Road, Allegany (top course overlay), 4.2 miles, $600,000.
• East Hill Road, Franklinville and Lyndon, 5.5 miles, $2.2 million.
• Mill Valley Road, East Otto, 2.7 miles, $1 million.
• Freedom Road, Freedom, 2.1 miles, $875,000.
• Coal Chutes Road, Franklinville, 0.61 miles, funding not included.
Another $1.2 million is included for paving by private contractors. The projects are: Thornwood Drive, Ashford, 3 miles, $600,000; Jefferson Street and Otto Road in New Albion and Otto, $800,000, and $20,000 to monitor a slide area along Otto Road in New Albion.
The budget sets aside $200,000 to be paid to the Town of Mansfield as part of a road/bridge swap with the county.
Bridge projects for 2022 include: Mansfield Bridge 50 on Hinman Hollow Road, $456,000; Mansfield Bridge 9 on Jersey Hollow Road, $600,000, and Farmersville Bridge 5 on Elton Road, $150,000. Deck replacement projects are set for Freedom Bridge 7 on County Road 23, $160,000 and on Yorkshire Bridge 14 on Mill Street, $670,000.
Of the $5.1 million cost of the bridge program in 2022, there is $3.9 million in available funds. That leaves $1.2 million to be funded from the 2022 budget.
The culvert program includes five county design and build culverts costing just over $1 million. They are on: two culverts on County Road 2 in Dayton, $380,000; County Road 12 in Otto, $175,000; and two on County Road 21 in Farmersville, $500,000. Another culvert on County Road 85 in Ashford by a private contractor, $350,000.
The buildings and grounds projects are led by a $2 million request for Onoville Marina Projects — $500,000 each for water system improvements, wastewater system improvements, reconfiguring the camping area and electrical upgrades.
Other buildings and grounds projects include: $1 million for Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at the County Center in Little Valley, $300,000 for refurbishing the legislative chambers, $110,000 for LED lighting and $20,000 for evaluating the cooling system.
Another $680,000 is being sought for the County Office Building in Olean, including: $200,000 for LED lighting, $256,000 for rehabilitating Community Services offices, $119,000 for improving space at the Social Services offices and $231,000 for improvements to the Information Technology Department.
There is also $100,000 included for additional parking outside the county jail and $60,000 for replacement of toilets which are in poor condition. The Public Works Department would get $60,000 for LED lighting.