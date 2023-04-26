As with men’s basketball coaches – Eddie Donovan, Larry Weise, Jim Satalin and Jimmy Baron – St. Bonaventure has had some of its best success with sports information directors by hiring alumni.
Old-school Notre Dame alum Jack Ritzenthaler was slowly replaced by 1974 graduate Tom McElroy, who completely modernized the SID office about the time the ‘77 Bonnies were winning the NIT.
When he left in 1981 to become associate commissioner of the Big East, he was replaced by Jim Engelhardt, a ‘79 grad fresh from one-year stints at Colgate and St. Francis (Pa.).
After 15 years he left for a similar position at George Mason and other than one dubious two-year stint by a former University of Texas assistant SID who shall remain nameless, and two short-term hires, the Bona connection has retaken the sports information office ever since, first with Steve Mest and now Scott Eddy.
In 2019, McElroy was honored with St. Bonaventure’s John Domino Award, given every other year to a St. Bonaventure alumnus who has excelled in sports communications.
On Thursday night at an on-campus banquet, it was Engelhardt’s turn.
HE ADMITTED, “I was overwhelmingly humbled and honored … I haven’t worked there in 27 years. And not only to be recognized with this award, but in whose name it was awarded. I feel totally unworthy of the honor … I didn’t even feel that I would be considered, quite frankly. I know most or all of the Domino winners and they’re terrific. As your career sunsets you just don’t think that you’re going to be remembered by a place that you love so much but haven’t been involved with for some (time).
“I knew John Domino and his story … that alone would have been honor enough for me. But then to see the room being at capacity and that so many people that I knew came. Tom McElroy (sports consultant) from Rhode Island, Chris LaPlaca (ESPN vice president) from Connecticut, Bob McCarthy and Donn Esmonde (formerly of the Buffalo News), Bobby Beretta, one of my former interns now the AD at LeMoyne, Max Carey, another intern, now the SID at Michigan State, my brother and niece and all my local friends, too … being in that room with my wife with so many people who mean so much to me gave me a sense of incredible joy.”
ENGELHARDT spent 21 years in collegiate sports information at four schools until leaving George Mason and taking a job with Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation.
“I did a 180 in terms of industry from 2000 to ‘16,” he said. “I worked for an economics research group, slash think tank, slash trade association for manufacturers. It couldn’t have been further from the sports realm but the skills are the same so I didn’t feel I was overwhelmed. But I did have an incredibly steep learning curve about economics and how the United States runs financially. I never took business or economics courses at St. Bonaventure, so it was clearly an education on the fly.”
That job lasted until a corporate decision eradicated Engelhardt’s entire department. However, he was unemployed for only a few months before taking a position as communications strategist for the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Va., and has assumed myriad responsibilities.
STILL, he recalls his days at Bona, both as a student and an SID with fondness.
“I’m just so proud of the many interns we had,” Engelhardt said. “When you’re at Bona, and you’re short-staffed, you live with interns. You need to get good solid ones or else you’re not going to keep up with what you need to do. The best experience I had was that these young men and women have gone on to really great careers themselves.
“Vac (Mike Vaccaro, New York Post) and Woj (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN NBA Insider) paid their dues waiting for a phone to ring from a coach at an off-site event, who would call if they won and wouldn’t if they didn’t. I cost those guys many a date night just waiting around so they could call the Bradford Era, Olean Times Herald and Buffalo News with the score.”
As for his nomination for the Domino Award, Englehardt, explained, “Bobby Beretta, who was the last (Domino) winner apparently referenced me in his speech and people were asking, ‘Why isn’t Jim (on the list)?’”
He added, “Olean and Bonaventure are family. Going back to when I was in school, we won the NIT my sophomore year, went to the NCAAs as a junior and back to the NIT as a senior.
“Just being back those three, four days, it was like returning home to people who embraced me while I was there … some of my best friends are still there. There was also the experiences with the coaches, Jimmy Satalin, Jim O’Brien, Jimmy Baron, Ron DeCarli and Larry Sudbrook in baseball. The friendships and relationships forged there are probably my best memories as well as how great the interns turned out to be.”
