When the massive glaciers scoured their way South, the entire landscape was altered. To get some appreciation of their size and weight, a large iceberg can weigh 10 million tons and an iceberg is just a fragment, a tiny chip off an entire glacier. Up to a mile in height, the glaciers’ incredible weight actually crushed the earth beneath them, many areas in the United States are still rising today after the last glaciers receded.
The Laurentide Ice Sheet occurred during the Pleistocene Epoch, 2,600,000 to 11,700 years ago, the fact the earth is still lifting after all that time gives some idea how enormously heavy the ice sheet was. The forces generated beneath such a massive sheet of ice are also difficult for our minds to grasp, but the Great Lakes and thousands of other northern lakes of all shapes and sizes were scraped, dug, brutally gouged out of solid rock by this gigantic bulldozer as it creeped and ground its way ever Southward.
A glance at a map shows the majority of these lakes, as you would expect, are long and narrow, running in a North South direction, following the glaciers path. The further North you go, the rockier the terrain, the soil scrapped up and deposited further Southward.
Now these facts are interesting, but the important part is the tens of thousands of lakes created all have fish. Wonderful, oh so wonderful. Maine alone has over 6,000 lakes which makes it of great interest to fishermen. It’s no surprise to anyone who reads my columns that I’m very fond of Maine.
This year the lake we were fishing stretched over 10 miles in length. In places depths reached 90 feet. The shoreline was rocky and lined with tall white pine trees. Like most lakes of this type jagged shoals and reefs stuck up in unexpected places, like the middle of the lake.
Structurally, the lakes, many islands, bays, large rocks and drop offs promised action. Grandson Nate enjoyed studying our map looking for areas he thought might be fishy. Nate loves maps.
“Hey, Papa, look at this!” Nate exclaimed excitedly, pointing to a location near the center of the lake. “The Panama Canal!”
I laughed, set down my book and walked over to the table looking where his finger rested on the map. “Well, I’ll be.” Sure enough, between two long islands the narrow channel was marked Panama Canal.
Nate’s eyes were shining. “Let’s fish there first thing in the morning. With a name like that we’re bound to catch something.” Little did I know those were prophetic words.
We rose early, ate a quick breakfast and were out the door, but a surprise awaited us. A solid wall of thick fog covered the lake. Visibility was 30 yards at most. Undeterred we piled our tackle in the canoe, fired up the motor and moved out of the bay. Once past the docks we were floating in a white cocoon, totally without a reference point of any kind. A little spooky for sure. A mile and a half of open water lay before us and a large shoal rose, marked by a tiny lighthouse. My only navigational aid would be my phone. Opening the Maps app, a tiny blue dot showed our position on the lake. Opening the throttle, we sped through the white mists as if flying in a cloud. The little dot kept wandering to the left and accordingly I kept turning slightly to the right, but some unseen force kept edging me left. Even though you know the phone is correct your mind wants to believe otherwise.
The dot neared the shoal, I slowed and shortly after the lighthouse appeared like a specter in the mists. Nate turned and grinned. Another mile of open water and suddenly the dark mass of Sister Island loomed up. A hard left, another quarter mile, and in the rapidly thinning fog appeared two islands. Between them lay the Panama Canal. We’d made it.
The 50-yard-wide canal was about 6 feet deep in the center, both sides lined with patches of reeds, bulrushes and fallen trees. We caught several smaller bass as we fished along the shore on surface lures, what great fun. The far end of the canal held several large, steep-sided rocks with tall pines stretching skyward. The water began to deepen here and I switched to a Rapala, casting where the lighter bottom turned a darker shade. Another cast, a twitch and the lure vanished in a large boil of water. When the line came tight on the hook set my rod buckled down, the drag squawking. A broad, olive-green side flashed, no doubt this was a larger fish.
Then she jumped! Holy cow! An oversized largemouth, gills rattling, white water spraying! This bass was powerful indeed. Again, she jumped. Nate, fumbling for the net, yelled: “Don’t lose her, Papa!” My thoughts exactly!
The bass pulled drag, bulldogging deep, then jumped a third time, before finally began to tire. Twice she shot away at the sight of the net, before Nate could scoop her in.
I could finally relax as Nate lifted the heavy bass from the net, beaming from ear to ear. “Now, that’s a bass, Papa. She’s huge!”
We bumped fists, in perfect harmony, caught up in the magic of this memorable morning, grandfather and grandson.