Northern Quebec is a wild and harsh land. During the brutal winters temperatures of 30-to-40 below zero are common and the few stunted spruce, if any, are seldom over 10 feet tall no matter their age. But, during the short summer thousands of caribou roam this endless wilderness and during the fall vast migrations take place as the herds head South to their winter ranges. Hunting caribou is a feast or famine business. Either you see many or you see none. I was fortunate to bag this wonderful trophy and enjoyed the hunt of a lifetime.