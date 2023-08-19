The Otter floatplane flew smoothly over Northern Quebec’s seemingly endless wilderness. Wild and untamed this cold and remote area is a beautiful, yet forbidding place. Perhaps the land’s inaccessibility, its total lack of civilization reminds you of your own mortality, your tiny chance of survival if lost in this unchanging landscape. Gazing down thoughtfully I could see that half of the vast territory slipping by underneath me was water. Lakes stretched endlessly into the distance and were of every size and shape imaginable. Here, in this maze of waterways and empty hills, the airplane remains the only efficient method of travel.
Rising up out of the endless bodies of water, like whalebacks, were gently rolling hills covered with stunted spruce, lichen, some small brush and blueberry bushes. Without warning house sized boulders appear as if dropped from the sky. These chunks of stone had been trapped and carried for miles in the great glaciers of the ice age. As the glaciers melted these great chunks of rock were left in their scattered positions without rhyme or reason.
Yes, this is a land of simplicity and few comforts, inhospitable to man. To the caribou we had come to hunt, it is home and they thrive here in the hundreds of thousands. It was the lure of these far ranging, often elusive animals that drew us north, 1,500 miles from our homes.
As the floatplane droned on, a vast network of thin spidery lines appeared beneath us, weaving their way endlessly throughout the landscape like a system of connecting and interlocking blood vessels. They were caribou trails, made over the centuries by the endless wanderings of these migratory animals. Yet despite the endless trails, we didn’t see a single caribou until we had almost reached over our camp. Suddenly, Jim Zirkle’s head jerked and he pointed excitedly downward. Beneath us was on a lakeshore stood a big bull caribou with a cow. He lifted his heavily antlered head and nervously watched us fly by. Wow, what a sight. My heart was pounding.
The pilot suddenly banked the plane steeply, circled a small lake and landed. I glimpsed our cabin as a herd of caribou swam by, only 300 yards away. Taxing into a small bay we tied up to a crude dock. No plane was ever unloaded faster. Nick, our camp coordinator, told us to throw our gear in the bunks, grab our rifles and get hunting. No one was ever more happily or promptly obeyed.
The guide directed me to a point and despite my excitement I forced myself to slow down and stop every 20 steps or so. Cresting a small rise, I stopped and looked carefully in front me. Nothing, but scattered pine and brush, but then my eye caught the gleam of tall antlers rising above some four-foot-high spruce. Holy cow!
Those were the biggest set of horns I had ever seen. Gulping, I sidestepped, quickly putting a thicket of spruce between the bull and myself and crouching ran forward some 75 yards. Pausing briefly to catch my breath and stepping cautiously to my left, I stared intently across the opening. Incredibly, out of the spruce thickets in front of me trotted five majestic caribou bulls, the smallest of the group having horns well over 40 inches high and wide. Stunned, I stared in disbelief at these great bulls, the first I had ever seen in the wild and somehow regained enough presence of mind to pick out the biggest and swing with him as he trotted quickly forward. The crosshairs found the spot immediately behind the shoulder, but I was forced to hold my fire as he raised his head and the thick beams and points of his antlers swung down hiding his shoulder.
Good Lord these antlers were big. The bull lowered his head, clearing the shoulder, my rifle barked. He stopped, looking in my direction. Rapidly working the bolt, I fired again. There was blood behind his shoulder now but it wasn’t until the third shot that he fell. Man, these beasts soaked up the lead like a sponge.
I ran forward in a daze, as if in a dream, and gazed in awe at my first ever caribou. The bull had a dark gray body, a large white neck and gray head with a white patched rear end. Weighing more than 300 pounds and with main beams longer than 50 inches, my trophy was far bigger than I had dreamed of ever shooting. Overcome with emotion, I simply stood and stared in admiration and gratitude. What an animal.
Sitting on a table sized rock and taking off my hat I looked carefully around me. To my left the hillside sloped gently down to the lake. Its blue waters sparkled in the intermittent sunshine and highlighted the far shore. In front of me blueberry bushes grow thickly, knee high out of which little bushes with red berries rose. Ten-foot-high spruce reached for the sky, many of which were well over 50 years old. Underfoot was the spongy lichen, 4-to-6-inches thick on which the caribou feed. A stick cracked and a second group of caribou appeared 50 yards away, some very large bulls among them. I watched appreciably; they were beautiful.
Patting my bull’s neck, admiring his mighty antlers and marveling at my good fortune it was time to give thanks.