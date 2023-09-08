Tonys Tastyfreeze closing Sunday, seeking new lessee for 2024

SALAMANCA — After 18 years of operating Tony’s Tastyfreeze, business partners Aimee Terhune and Lisa Rettberg are hanging up their ice cream scoops.
The duo has decided to close the beloved Broad Street ice cream stand Sunday and hope to find a new lessee to open it in 2024.
Until then, people who love the ice cream stand that has been a tradition in Salamanca will have the opportunity to stop in and enjoy some Perry’s ice cream and fast foods. Beginning Labor Day, the partners are selling out their food and ice cream stock throughout the week, with a possible tub sale the week of Sept. 11 — if they have any product left.
Terhune and Rettberg said this wasn’t an overnight decision but something that took them over a year to make, and it wasn’t an easy one.
“The decision was made mainly due to health reasons, and we both have lost a lot of family members the past few years,” Terhune said.
“Eighteen years is a long time,” Rettberg added. “We both missed our sons going through high school and during the summers. They worked for us while they were in school, but neither want to take over the business. None of our family members are interested in taking over the business.”
The ladies met when Terhune was only 16 and they worked at the nursing home in Salamanca. She said they have been working together since.
Terhune said the opportunity to lease the ice cream stand arose in 2005 when they were laid off from Parkview. She said Olean Wholesale Grocery, the owner at the time, was planning to tear the place down.
“With the financial assistance of our parents, we were able to get the money together and we opened it in about a week,” she said.
“Olean Wholesale asked us to keep the name, ‘Tony’s Tastyfreeze,’ when we first started operating the business,” Rettberg said. “Why would we change the name when it’s so well-known?”
THE ORIGINAL spelling of “Tastyfreeze” comes from way, way back, According to Terhune. She reiterated that it’s one word and that’s how they spell it.
“It was owned by Olean Wholesale Grocery when we first started and it’s in the lease that the name will not change. It will also be stated in the next lease,” she said. “Tony’s Tastyfreeze is such an old name and so nostalgic to Salamanca.”
The two women currently lease the building from Mark and Jake Sanders who, according to Press records, officially acquired the former Parkview Supermarket, which is now Sander’s Parkview, in December 2014.
Terhune said they’re working with the Sanders brothers to find a new lessee. She said they are taking information from interested people who potentially want to take over the business and lease the building.
“Starting Sept. 11, we will call people on the list and talk to them. Then we will send the list of people that we think would be a good fit to Jake Sanders. He’ll do a final interview with the potential lessees,” she said. “In the end, he’ll make the ultimate decision on who will take over the business.”
THE TWO friends will move on to other work. Rettberg said she will continue to work at Prospect Elementary School where she started as a breakfast monitor last year. Terhune said she doesn’t know where she is going work-wise, but she has been offered a couple of different jobs and will take a little time off to decide.
The duo has another business on the side making chocolate covered strawberries. People will see “Strawberries by Aimee” at the Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival coming up at the end of this month.
Rettberg said they’ve really enjoyed the business and being part of the community.
“We’ll still be part of the community, but it’s easier when you have a name behind you,” she said. “We’ll miss the kids calling us ‘the ice cream ladies.’”
Terhune said they’ve watched the entire city grow up. She said they watched last year’s high school graduating class who were infants and babies when they first started.
“We’ve watched all the kids grow up from the time they couldn’t see over the counter to now when they are now bringing their own babies and kids in with them,” she said.
Terhune and Rettberg thank their loyal customers of 18 years and encourage them to stop by and give them a proper send-off. They hope to find the right person who knows Salamanca and the importance of keeping Tony’s operating as it has for many years, so the Tony’s Tastyfreeze tradition will live on.
Anyone who is interested in renting Tony’s to operate as Tony’s Tastyfreeze should stop at the ice cream stand at 525 Broad St. any day of the week between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. to discuss their interest with Terhune and Rettberg.
