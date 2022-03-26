To lime or not to lime, now that is the question. The practice of adding lime to the hayfields probably slipped over to doing the same to our veggie gardens.
But, is it necessary, and if so, when should we do it?
Let’s diverge briefly into the mysteries of soil chemistry — very briefly. The amount of free hydrogen ions in your soil determines the pH — more ions = lower pH number. A neutral soil comes in at 7, a very acidic one at 4 (blueberries love this level).
The acidity depends on your bedrock and climate. For us in the Southern Tier this ranges from 6.2 to 6.8, or slightly acid. This range is very good for most of your veggies — think of our ancestors as lazy or practical, why bother with fussy plants? — learn to eat what comes easily.
So, unless you grow potatoes or strawberries, which do better at pH 5.5, leave your plot be. Need I say, test it first to be sure it falls in the average range — pH 6.2 to 6.8. If it needs adjusting (lime to raise and sulphur to lower) do it in the fall.
Old habits are hard to change. People are used to doing everything in the rush of spring fever when most should be done in October. If you wait until May to add amendments it takes six months to achieve results so soil isn’t “better” until November.
So, do it in October when you are cleaning up, adding compost, spading and mulching. Gradually over winter and early spring it will do its thing and come April you will be all set.
It's March and April is just around the corner. After a long, mild fall and early winter, an old-time cold, snowy six weeks followed. But real spring is not that far off.
Let's talk carrots
I've had a tradition involving carrots and my Dad. Back when he was young and living on a small farm in northern Louisiana, he helped out with the chores. (This was more than a century ago.)
Fast forward to the 1970s when I had my first really big veggie garden in Almond. Dad had come to visit in the spring and we were out sowing those early crops. That day it was carrots. My rows were a foot apart and I was sprinkling on the seeds keeping in mind that I would thin them eventually to five per foot.
Dad stood by leaning on the hoe and said, “Honey, your rows are way too close and you sure are wasting a lot of seed.”
Now, how do you tactfully correct your father?
Sixty years before, the family workhorse had ploughed and tilled the carrot patch so rows had to be at least two to three feet apart what a waste of space. (This is the same horse that he and his sisters rode bareback to school only to then release the smart animal to amble back home; the kids then walked back at the end of the day.)
The carrots Dad grew were not what we know as carrots. They were not even people food, rather grown to feed the livestock, especially the pigs. They (the carrots) were big, fat and short. They did need to be a foot apart in the row.
Then came plant breeding. The slim, long, sweet and crunchy carrot you munch on today is a far cry from pig food of a century ago.
The tail end of this saga involves me, of all people, spreading false news. I read that research in World War II discovered the wonders of Vitamin A and its ability to enhance night vision — hence the Royal Air Force (RAF) force feeding carrots to its pilots to increase their shoot-down numbers. I told this to my grandson, Jordan, and he spread it to his friends.
But — the truth? It was the Brits’ discovery of radar and not carrots which was responsible! But they wanted that kept secret so. I guess propaganda and lies are nothing new. Our carrots are, though, thanks to the scientific efforts of our plant breeders.
Plant some early; harvest and munch away.
