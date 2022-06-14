OLEAN — Boundless Connections has slated summer camps for its teen technology program, TECH Unleashed, for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11-15 and Aug. 8-12, at its technology center at 160 N. Union St.
TECH Unleashed is for youth 13-17 years old interested in computer programming, 3D printing, augmented and virtual reality, graphic art, and video/audio editing.
Participants receive guidance on project and time management, leadership and team building, public speaking, research and industry networking.
Camp cost is $200 per week, or $400 for both weeks, and includes lunch and snacks. Current TECH Unleashed members’ camp costs are included in monthly membership.
Boundless Connections works with its nonprofit partner, Strength Solutions, to provide full and partial scholarships to any participants in need. For current TECH Unleashed members, camp is included in monthly membership.
To sign up for TECH Unleashed camp, email ryan@boundlessconnections.com, call (716) 379-3347 or visit Boundless Connections' website.
“Giving young people the opportunity to engage with technology at their pace is part of our goal of developing a pipeline of tech-savvy people who want to live and work in the Olean area,” Christina Lopez, Boundless Connections CEO, said. “We’ve had TECH Unleashed members go on to pursue careers in different tech-based fields, from video production, to web and app design to rocket science and everything in between.”