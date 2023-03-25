Earliest-season gardening

Early spring is the time to get shoots of your favorite vegetables going.

 Provided

M.L. Wells, master gardener volunteer with the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Allegany County, shares some knowledge today:

How early is early? It will soon be time to start thinking about sowing those hardy veggies, but how can we gamble with Jack Frost and wind?

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social