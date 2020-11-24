A local accountant/baker is just the latest area resident to bring national acclaim to our region — winning runner-up for the Northeast Tiptree World Bread Awards Heroes USA at American Baker’s virtual ceremony last week.
It was just last year that Louis Proto decided to start a small artisan bakery, Luigi’s Pane & Pasta, in the back of his accounting office, Proto & Loskey, on Times Square.
If you’ve ever had Proto’s bread, you’d know that it’s award-winning in and of itself, but the Bread Awards Heroes raises what Proto has accomplished to another level.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Proto has donated countless loaves of his custom-baked bread to local food pantries. He’s also raised more than $10,000 for local charities, including United Way of Cattaraugus County, Olean Food Pantry, Genesis House, Olean General Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund and Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
“He is thrilled that he can not only do something he enjoys but also help support the community in the process,” says Eileen Proto, Louis’ daughter. “He truly is a bread hero.”
While the awards have been around for a while, American Bakers decided to do something different this year, and pay honor to the bakers, millers and farmers in the bread industry for their heroic deeds during the pandemic.
“All the nominees in this year’s Awards truly deserve recognition for their generous, considerate and often altruistic initiative to help others,” says Stephen Hallam, chairman of the judging panel.
“It may seem odd having an accountant run a part time bakery out of his office,” says Eileen. “But knowing my Dad it does not seem odd at all. He grew up around hard work and amazing Italian cooking. My grandma, Rose, was always making large Italian meals by hand, often with my Dad’s help. He learned the art of bread making and the importance of supporting your community from her.”
If you’d like to experience Luigi’s artisan offerings, email luigispaneandpasta@gmail.com and sign up for their new newsletter or visit Facebook.com/LuigisPanePasta. Unfortunately, the deadline for Thanksgiving was noon Monday, but with the oven running every week, there’s time to enjoy.