As if we don’t have enough diseases to worry about ... but another tick-borne illness is on the rise in Upstate New York.
Health officials in the Lower Hudson, Capital and Central regions of the state have reported alarming increases in cases of anaplasmosis, a typically rare yet sometimes deadly tick-borne disease.
Anaplasmosis is transmitted to humans primarily by infected nymphal ixodes scapularis ticks, also known as deer ticks, which pass on the bacteria Anaplasma phagocytophilum. Infected humans likely experience a fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
If left untreated, anaplasmosis can lead to respiratory problems, bleeding, organ failure and even death — particularly among the elderly and the immunocompromised.
Cases typically peak in June and July, coinciding with the active season of the of nymphal ixodes scapularis ticks, health officials say. Nymphal ticks are the source of more disease transmission than adult, whose peak activity periods are in the spring and fall, because they are so tiny that people don’t quickly find and remove them.
Although anaplasmosis is still not as common as Lyme disease, which accounts for 82% of all tick-borne illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control, it can be more severe.
Anaplasmosis doesn’t have the trademark bullseye rash that’s seen in many Lyme cases, another factor that can make the disease harder to diagnose.
While tick-borne diseases are less common in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties than other regions to the east in New York, the news serves as a reminder to remain vigilant — particularly since so many of us enjoy time in the outdoors.
There are a number of ways to prevent an infection from a tick, including applying permethrin to clothing, protecting lower legs by pulling socks over pant hems, doing frequent full-body tick checks and putting clothes in a hot dryer after returning from a hike.
Have tick-removal tools handy so any ticks can be removed quickly. Folks may want to put a removed tick in a plastic bag and store it in the freezer to aid in a possible diagnosis.
