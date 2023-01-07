2023 Girl Scout cookie season to feature new raspberry cookie

Raspberry Rally is online-exclusive cookie that can be ordered through a Girl Scout.

Girl Scouts of Western New York today kick off the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season, giving cookie fiends the opportunity to support local scouts by purchasing their favorites.

New this year, the Girl Scouts are selling the highly anticipated online-exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie, a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as Thin Mints. Raspberry Rallies join the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout cookies, including Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Trefoils and Tagalongs.

