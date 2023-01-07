Girl Scouts of Western New York today kick off the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season, giving cookie fiends the opportunity to support local scouts by purchasing their favorites.
New this year, the Girl Scouts are selling the highly anticipated online-exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie, a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as Thin Mints. Raspberry Rallies join the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout cookies, including Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Trefoils and Tagalongs.
Girl Scouts will be selling cookies traditionally through order cards and booth sales as well as online at gswny.org. All cookie varieties are $6 per package with 100% of proceeds staying local within Girl Scouts of Western New York.
If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. Beginning Feb. 17, patrons can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes.
The cookie-selling program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, says Juanita Washington, executive vice president of marketing for GSWNY. The Girl Scouts’ newly updated financial literacy badges offer entrepreneurial guides for every age level, from the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneurial Accelerator for high school students.
The cookie-selling program teaches participants financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking and confident decision-making.
The Girl Scouts of Western New York cookie season runs through April 2. Girl Scouts in kindergarten through 12th grade can join at any point in the year.
GSWNY serves Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The council’s service centers are located in Jamestown, Buffalo, Lockport, Niagara Falls and Rochester.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)