ST. BONAVENTURE — Graduating seniors who served as cadets in the U.S. Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at St. Bonaventure University were commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on Saturday.
The commissioning ceremony, held in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, was followed by the Silver Dollar Salute, a traditional event in which each newly commissioned officer hands a silver dollar to the first soldier who salutes them. Cadets choose someone who was instrumental in their upbringing, education or training for this honor.
The cadets are part of the Seneca ROTC Battalion, which comprises cadets from St. Bonaventure, Alfred State College, Alfred University, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Houghton College and Jamestown Community College.
Cadets from St. Bonaventure who commissioned Saturday include:
- Benjamin Heilig, a cybersecurity major, served as the cadet battalion operations officer. He is the son of Mark and Suzanne Heilig of Hamburg. A Distinguished Military Graduate, Heilig received the American Legion Scholastic Excellence Award and the School of Arts and Sciences’ Military Science Award. He commissioned into the Army National Guard as a cyberwarfare officer.
- Hayden Miller, a criminology major, served as the cadet battalion logistics officer. He is the son of Scot and Michelle Miller of Rushford. A Military Science Award winner, Miller commissioned as an active duty infantry officer.
- Dillon Salluzzo, a sociology major, served as the cadet executive officer. He is the son of Steven and Mary Salluzzo of Rochester. Salluzzo, a Distinguished Military Graduate, received the Veterans of Foreign Wars Award, the Battalion Commander’s Award, and the Olean VFW Leadership Award. He commissioned as an active duty military intelligence officer, detailed as an infantry officer.
- Anthony Vezina, a criminology major, served as the cadet battalion commander. He is the son of Rich Vezina and Heather Shea-Canaley of Lakewood. Vezina commissioned as an active duty signal officer, detailed as a field artillery officer.
Commissioned cadets from the battalion’s other member colleges and universities include:
- Makenzie Cashmer, a mechanical engineering major from Alfred University, served as the cadet battalion command sergeant major. The daughter of David and Kimberly Cashmer of Weedville, Pa., she commissioned as an active duty engineer officer.
- Stone Lisek, a construction management major from Alfred State College, served as the cadet battery commander. The son of Michael and Amy Lisek of Olean, he commissioned as an active duty air-defense artillery officer.
- Liam McNeill, a business administration major from Houghton College, served as a cadet platoon leader. The son of Robert and Ann McNeill of Rushford, he commissioned into the Army National Guard as a transportation officer.
- Wyatt Niedziejko, a mechanical engineering major from Alfred University, served as a cadet platoon leader. The son of Rodney and Heidi Niedziejko of Saratoga Springs, he commissioned into the Army National Guard as a military intelligence officer.
- Timothy Vallely, a criminal justice major from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, served as a cadet platoon sergeant. The son of Sean and Theresa Vallely of Erin, he commissioned into the Army National Guard as an infantry officer.
- Timothy Wright, a construction supervision major from Alfred State College, served as the cadet battery first sergeant. The son of Timothy and Christine Wright of Frewsburg, he commissioned into the Army National Guard as an armor officer.