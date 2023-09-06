Reps. Thompson, Langworthy hold farm bill listening session

PORTLAND — What’s contained in the 2023 Farm Bill was on the minds of more than 120 people who attended a House Agriculture Committee listening session Wednesday in Chautauqua County.
The House Agriculture Committee chairman, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., was joined at the Farm Bill listening session by Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-Pendleton. Thompson’s 15th Congressional District includes McKean, Potter, Elk and Cameron counties.
Agriculture industry stakeholders from across the 23rd Congressional District came to the Chautauqua County Cooperative Extension to ask that the Farm Bill address a variety of issues from the price of milk to nutritional issues and fertilizer to food stamps.
“Our priorities for this farm bill are your priorities,” Thompson said at the outset of the listening session. The current farm bill expires Sept. 30, although most programs will continue at current levels after Congress passes a short-term continuing resolution to continue funding the federal government after the fiscal year ends at the end of this month.
Thompson said there are 200 members of Congress who have never voted for a farm bill, which are usually enacted for five years. The Agriculture Committee expects to spend $1.5 trillion over 10 years. The farm bill will be marked up soon.
More than 70 listening sessions have been held by Thompson and other members of the Agriculture Committee. “We’re here to listen,” he said. Written comments are still being accepted.
One recurring concern was labor for farmers and producers. Thompson said a bipartisan task force has been established to address the labor issues faced by agriculture — possibly by bringing in more temporary workers. The lack of a workforce poses food insecurity issues, which in turn pose national security issues.
Representatives of two Southern Tier cheese producers — Great Lakes Cheese Co. of Cuba and Friendship Dairies — with 250 and 340 employees, respectively, suggested expanding dairy products in U.S. food programs.
“We want to see dairy continue to grow in New York and the Northeast,” Kurt Epprecht, Great Lakes Cheese vice president of dairy policy, told the congressmen. Great Lakes Cheese is building a $620 million state-of-the-art cheese plant in Franklinville to replace its aging Cuba plant.
Ralph Hapuku, Friendship Dairies manager for owner Saputo, thanked the congressmen for holding the listening session and urged the farm bill to include whole milk, cheese and yogurt.
Deep in the heart of Concord grape country, representatives from the Welch’s Cooperative as well as a smaller producer sought continuation of market promotion for grape juice.
The 23rd Congressional District, which includes the Lake Erie rim, is the largest producer of Concord grapes in the nation, Langworthy said.
Specialty crops are dependent on crop insurance, one speaker noted.
Another speaker raised the issue of farmers aging out without enough new farmers entering the way of life. One of the biggest stumbling blocks is access to affordable land.
“If we don’t address that, we’re going to be in a world of hurt,” said Mark McCullough of the Steuben County Farm Bureau.
The high cost of fertilizer, of which phosphate and potash are necessary ingredients, stems from the Russian invasion of Ukraine beginning in February 2022 — Russia, China and Belarus are leading exporters of the minerals. Placing them on the critical mineral list could lead to increased U.S. production.
Diane Held, executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County, said more money for agricultural research is needed in the new farm bill. Only 2% of the farm bill funding in 2018 was dedicated to research, she said.
Lauren Kuhn of FeedMore Western New York said the group has partnered with more than 400 partner food pantries to help feed 200,000 across the region. There has been a surge in people coming to the food pantries this year, she added. Kuhn also asked that the SNAP program be strengthened.
One Chautauqua County maple producer asked the congressmen not to forget the impact of climate change on agriculture, while another speaker advocated for agri-tourism funding.
Ann Moritz of North Collins in Erie County asked for something in the farm bill to help farmers keep farming rather than lease farmland for solar and wind farms.
“I’m not a huge fan” of the practice, Thompson said. “They are not ‘farms.’” He admitted it is sometimes hard for retiring farmers to ignore the revenue from wind or solar leases. American farmers “are carbon heroes,” he added, noting that operating farms sequester large amounts of carbon.
Thompson thanked those attending the Farm Bill listening session, adding heir remarks will make the 2023 farm bill better.
Langworthy said the markup of the farm bill will probably take place over the next few weeks. ”There are severe challenges in terms of the timeline.” The Senate, he added, “will rubber stamp Biden administration (agriculture) spending levels.”
Langworthy also said he hopes the committee can agree on some dairy pricing language in the farm bill. He’s not sure guest worker language will make it into the bill, however.
One speaker noted that one way to address the work force issue is to increase research on automation.
Changes to the SNAP (food stamp) program are being sought by producers including returning whole milk to school lunch menus, Langworthy said, a prospect he supports.