Portville Drive-In Theater rated second in the U.S.

PORTVILLE — When the Portville Drive-In first opened on July 7, 1972, the area was still cleaning up from the flood spawned by Tropical Storm Agnes.
Portville Drive-In has been owned by the Bordonaro family of Olean since it opened with one screen. A second screen was added in 2005. It is a survivor in a business that has shrunk dramatically over the years.
The Portville location was selected as the No. 2 drive-in theater in the country by car experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts. The local venue tied with two other drive-ins, Joy Lan Drive-In in Dade City, Fla., and Star Drive-In in Monte Vista, Colo., with 95.67 points out of 100.
No. 1 was Solano 2 in Concord, Calif., with a 95.82 grade. Other Top 10 drive-ins are located in Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Rhode Island and Maine.
The drive-in at 1060 Olean-Portville Road in the town of Portville must be doing something right. Other area drive-ins in Allegany and Limestone closed decades ago.
With 22 acres for cars, there are no obstructed views at the Portville Drive-In. Like most other drive-ins, the posts with speakers to hang inside the care are gone, replaced by vehicles’ FM radio receivers.
The county’s other surviving drive-in is the Delevan Drive-In, which opened in 1959.
The Times Herald was unable to immediately reach Portville Drive-In owner Charles X. Bordonaro of Olean for comment.
“That was my first job,” Portville Supervisor Tim Emley said of the drive-in. “My grandparents Deane and Clara Emley managed the drive-in for about 20 years.”
Emley said his first job was behind the drive-in concession stand where he sold popcorn and soda. He also got to clean up the garbage.
In its review of the Portville Drive-In, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts reported that “with two screens and a great snack bar, this drive-in does not disappoint. With its huge parking lot, you can pick any spot that suits you, without having to worry about obstructed views as any parking space offers clear views.
“A family of four will set you back just $22, with adult tickets at $8 and children at $3.”
The Portville Drive-In opened in 1972 with the movies “Skyjacked” and “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.” This weekend’s movies are “Barbie” and “No Hard Feelings” on Screen 1 and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1,” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” on Screen 2.
Nationwide Vehicle Contracts looked at data from driveinmovie.com for Google reviews including ticket prices, food rices, whether you can bring food and beverages and whether the drive-in was dog-friendly in coming up with its Top 10 Drive-Ins.
Google searches for “drive-in theaters open near me” are up 129% this year and the #driveinmovie hashtag on TikTok has more than 115 million viewers.
There are 312 drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., down from a peak of 4,000. New York state has the largest number of active drive-in theaters with 30. Pennsylvania and Ohio are second and third on the list with 29 and 24 drive-ins, respectively.