ALBANY (TNS) — Nearly three-quarters of New Yorkers residents would like to to see the state’s recycling program expanded to include more types of beverage containers and the increase of the per-container deposit from 5 cents to 10 cents, according to a new poll.
Advocates are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to include the Bigger Better Bottle Bill and New York Packaging Reduction and Recycling Act in her executive budget, arguing that they have the potential to reduce landfill waste and roadside litter and to increase the bottle-redemption rate from its current 64 percent to 90 percent.
”In the face of New York’s mounting solid-waste crisis, the state must boost its recycling and waste-reduction efforts. A modernized Bottle Bill achieves both of those important goals and has a 40-year track record of success,” said Ryan Thoresen Carson, environmental campaign coordinator for the New York Public Interest Research Group. NYPIRG commissioned the poll, conducted Jan. 15 to 19 among 821 registered voters, from the Siena College Research Institute.
The poll found that 71 percent of respondents favor expanding the recycling program to include bottles and cans for beverages including teas, sports drinks, juices, wine and liquor. Currently, deposits are collected only on beer and soda. A smaller majority, 51 percent, told pollsters they support increasing the per-container deposit from a nickel to a dime. Michigan and Oregon are among the states that saw higher rates of recycling and container redemption after increasing the deposit to 10 cents, according to NYPIRG.
Overall, 58 percent of New Yorkers think bottle recycling, first implemented in the state in 1983, has had a positive effect, with 32 percent saying they thought it has had little effect, according to the poll. It also found that 23 percent of respondents oppose expansion of bottle recycling to more types of beverages, and 44 percent don’t want to see the deposit go to 10 cents.
New York’s bottle-recycling program requires retailers that sell beverages with deposits to accept those containers for recycling and refund deposits, with beverage distributors paying a fee to cover the cost of collecting empties. The state keeps 80 percent of unredeemed deposits to fund public projects.