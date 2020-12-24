OLEAN — This year marked the 20th anniversary for the Warm Hearts program at Olean Medical Group.
Linda Witte conceived the idea of delivering gift bags to seniors throughout Cattaraugus County and the group has carried out the program ever since. Witte, a Common Council member, remains involved through Meals on Wheels, a Cattaraugus County Department of Aging program delivering meals each day to seniors.
Organizers said the collection of the gift bags was a bit different this year, though, since Olean Medical Group staff were involved with fundraisers for a few of their younger patients who were in need.
Time was not on their side. Typically, they put together at least 100 gift bags containing healthy soups, fruits, puzzle books, teas, cocoa, socks and other items and hand them over to the volunteers who deliver daily meals. With only days before the gifts were to be delivered, medical group staff were able to compile a quarter of the bags needed.
Fortunately, Christ United Methodist Church, led by Rev. Chad Sayer and Rev. Carrie Wolfe, stepped in to assist and they contributed a huge portion of the gift bags for the seniors.
“Without the help from the church, we would not have been able to hold the Warm Hearts program this year, and we are all very grateful,” Witte said. “Olean Medical Group has always led this cause, and I’m glad we could help them to give back to our seniors.”
Tricia Henzel, director of marketing and recruitment at OMG,, said, “COVID has impacted all of us in so many different ways and, initially, we were dismayed not to be able to conduct the program in 2020. We can’t thank Christ United and Cattaraugus County enough for their assistance.”
Meals on Wheels volunteers were able to deliver to the seniors during Christmas week and were greeted with warm smiles and heartfelt gratitude. Some of these seniors don’t see anyone else on a weekly basis, except for those who deliver their meal once a day.
“It’s so nice to be able to do a little something for those who have done so much for us in their earlier years,” Henzel said.