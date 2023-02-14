NEW YORK — Olean High School graduate Andrew Sherburne didn’t have Broadway on his mind when he moved to New York City to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2021.
But when he won a competition against 50 others at his school, he was the one who got the opportunity to design a Baroque period window for the Rizzoli Bookstore on Broadway during Fashion Week.
The bookstore is at 1133 Broadway, on a street usually associated with the theater, so his theatrical window fits right in.
“Last semester I took a class in Baroque art history and my professor, Eveline Baseggio-Omiccioli, who is from Italy, decided just a few weeks ago to arrange this competition with Rizzoli,” Sherburne, a 2021 OHS grad, said. “It quickly came together, with students from every major, including fashion design, interior design, fine arts and fashion business management competing.”
The lucky winner had less than two weeks to put together a plan and then actually complete the window.
Sherburne’s parents, Amy and Bob Sherburne, and grandparents, Bev and Jim Black, were big antique collectors, and that’s what started his interest in collecting, fashion, design and costuming. The Blacks owned Eade’s Wallpaper on North Union Street, where Amy continues the family business. On the wall toward the back of the store is a collection of Andrew’s fashion drawings from middle school.
Support and encouragement from family, and teachers Kellie O’Brien, Sally and Lou Ventura, Abby McWilliams and the Patrones made a big difference as well.
He has collected candlesticks, boxes and bowls from St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop in Olean and the Salvation Army in Bradford, Pa., many representing the grandeur, richness and drama of the European Baroque period from 1600-1750, the theme of the window.
“I was inspired by the concept of ‘memento mori,’ life is brief, don’t take things for granted and included a mirror, reflecting life and how you’re living your life, and lots of objects shown in paintings of the time,” Sherburne said. “The Palace of Versailles, some of the Dutch painters are represented, and wilted flowers, fresh fruit, contrasts between light and dark, life and death.”
It wasn’t an easy process because of the time limitation, but Sherburne was able to create a digital rendering that he laid over a photo of the Rizzoli facade, project costs and work with the Rizzoli management team along with directors at FIT, who helped with procuring a mannequin and books of the period, all tying into the theme.
His total time spent in less than two weeks was more than 15 hours, and the results are remarkable, transforming the window into a look back in time.
Rizzoli Bookstore itself dates back more than 50 years — 29 at its previous 57th Street location — and is a well-known independent bookseller in the city.
Sherburne will earn his associate’s degree this semester and then go on to get his bachelor’s degree in marketing and fabric styling in two years.
“The teachers are inspiring, all are a part of the fashion industry in some way, the students are supportive and helpful,” he said. “It was a great choice to attend FIT and I’d highly recommend it.”
After graduation he hopes to stay in New York and get an internship with a production company. And, in the back of his mind, he thinks it might be a good idea to go to Los Angeles to see what’s possible in the film industry.
That would be moving from Broadway to Hollywood Boulevard. Quite a journey from Olean High.