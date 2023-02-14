Window on Broadway

Andrew Sherburne stands in front of the Rizzoli Bookstore window he designed on Broadway in New York City. The display took seven hours to install.

 Marcia M. Kelly

NEW YORK — Olean High School graduate Andrew Sherburne didn’t have Broadway on his mind when he moved to New York City to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2021.

But when he won a competition against 50 others at his school, he was the one who got the opportunity to design a Baroque period window for the Rizzoli Bookstore on Broadway during Fashion Week.

Andrew Sherburne puts finishing touches on his window display.

