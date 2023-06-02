CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON — New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball kicked off Dairy Month on Thursday at an elementary school for the first event in the department’s annual Dairy Education Days series.
As part of a collaboration with American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), the series brings members of the department to elementary school classrooms across the state to help kids learn about New York’s dairy industry, the largest segment of the state's agricultural sector.
Other Dairy Month events and activities include Department tours of New York’s dairy farms and state-of-the-art dairy processing plants across the state, including in Western New York, and special promotions at Taste NY Markets around the state.
“New York state is home to some of the most hardworking dairy farmers and dairy manufacturers who are producing and processing some of the very best dairy products in the world," Ball said.
Dairy Month is an opportunity to "celebrate this incredible sector of our industry, as well as introduce the next generation of leaders to the value of understanding where our food comes from," he added.
Since the program’s launch in 2018, staff members from the state ag department have visited elementary and middle schools to help New York’s school children understand where their milk and dairy products come from. Educational materials for the schools and students, including giveaways, are provided by the ADANE. Department staff are visiting schools across the state this month to participate in this annual educational tradition.
Taste NY Markets and Welcome Centers throughout the state are celebrating Dairy Month by spotlighting different dairy producers in their regions and featuring a variety of delicious specials designed to encourage consumers to shop for local dairy products.
Promotions at the welcome centers include 10% off select brand dairy products, wine product and cheese pairings, free ice cream days, and more.
David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau president and dairy farmer, said, "New York dairy is not only the state's number one agricultural commodity supporting thousands of jobs and our state's economy, but it also provides healthy, nutritious products that feed our families. Our dairy farms continue to lead the way in animal care, environmental sustainability, and workforce development."
New York’s dairy industry accounts for approximately one-half of New York’s total agricultural income. The state has nearly 3,200 dairy farms that produce more than 15 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth largest dairy state.
USDA's 'action plan' on milk
The National Milk Producers Federation applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture for proposing its “action plan” to move toward a national hearing based on NMPF’s proposal to modernize the federal milk marketing orders.
The largest representative of U.S. dairy farmers and farmer-owned dairy processors is eager to begin the next phase of creating a federal order system that better reflects today’s market conditions and dairy producer needs.
“We’re gratified that USDA recognizes the comprehensive nature of our proposal and are looking forward to it being considered in full, because the whole of our plan adds up to more than the sum of its individual parts,” said NMPF president and CEO Jim Mulhern on Thursday.
“We will bring the same level of dedication and preparation to this part of the process that we did in drafting our own plan, which included more than 150 meetings and wide consultation across dairy producers and the entire industry," he added.
NMPF’s federal milk marketing order proposal offers solutions that recognize the needs of today’s industry. Mulhern said that while the complexity of the process will require detailed discussions, the unity seen among dairy producers supporting NMPF’s proposal puts adoption on a path moving forward.