Cattaraugus County Health Department reports two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents — two people who returned from visiting Texas and Florida, respectively — while Allegany County has recorded three new cases.
Cattaraugus County's health department reports five active positive COVID-19 cases, as there are now 87 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
The 95th confirmed case is a male resident who lives in the southeast quadrant of the county, who recently returned from traveling to Texas. He developed fever, cough and body aches. He was tested for COVID-19 on July 1 and his test results on Friday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The 96th confirmed case is a male resident who resides in the southwest quadrant of the county, who recently returned from traveling to Florida. He developed cough, sore throat and congestion. He was tested for COVID-19 on June 30 and his test results on Friday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
In Allegany County, of its 68 total confirmed cases, 62 have recovered. Seventy-four residents are in quarantine/isolation and 28 are in precautionary travel quarantine.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department continues to ask residents to "hunker down, and avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is communitywide spread of COVID-19 otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk."
If travel is necessary, residents are asked to wear homemade cloth face masks while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people.
If any resident experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider — avoid going directly to an Urgent Care facility, or the Emergency Room before calling.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of the virus in the community, any resident interested in getting a swab test can register for a test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
In Allegany County, for additional COVID-19 questions and information, (585) 268-9250.
NEW YORK STATE UPDATE
Across New York state, 11 new deaths because of COVID-19 were recorded on Friday, while patient hospitalizations totaled 844, down 13 from Thursday.
"New Yorkers bent the curve of this deadly virus by being smart and taking proper precautions throughout this pandemic, and that's reflected in yesterday's low hospitalizations and rate of positive tests," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
"However, our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance," he said. "Being New York tough means being New York smart: wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing."
Total deaths in New York was at 24,896.