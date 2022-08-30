WELLSVILLE — The sun beat through the windows, baking the sopranos, altos, tenors, and basses who stood on the top row of the risers. There were no cool autumn breezes or chill in the air as we sang about white Christmases and sleigh rides in the middle of a blazing September.

But there was levity when Mr. Darr joked, “Get off the stove grandma, you’re too old to ride the range.”

