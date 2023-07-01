PORTVILLE — After its recent soft openings, Marquee Brewing at 12 S. Main St. is preparing for a grand opening July 14-15.
Owners Cory and Tara Clark have renovated the former Portville Pharmacy building and are offering homemade seltzers, hard sodas and teas, as well as a range of beers on tap — including some from Four Mile Brewing Co.
Their food offerings are currently limited to pulled pork sandwiches. After the grand opening, plans call for a burrito bar with ingredients for burritos, nachos and tacos.
The movie-themed restaurant and bar features hard sodas with names like “The Invisible Man,” “Planet of the Grapes,” “Suck Lemons Earthlings,” and “A Fistful of Dynamite.” There are also non-alcoholic sodas and hard teas like a hard peach tea.
Besides three Four Mile Brewing beers — Allegany IPA, Pre-Prohibition Ale and Raspberry Wheat — others include Blue Light, Ithaca Brewing’s Flower Power, Sierra Nevada’s Pale Ale, Yuengling and Genesee’s Ruby Red Kolsch.
Passersby who have been watching the renovations for months discovered the soft opening the past two weekends from a sign out front, word of mouth, a Facebook page and Instagram account.
A 1986 graduate of Portville Central School, Cory Clark honed his brewing expertise of hard sodas, seltzers and teas in Seattle. He’s also lived in Dallas, Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C.
Clark started brewing fresh sodas which he sold at farmers markets and other events in 2012. In 2014, he started working with alcohol. The Clarks decided to move back to Portville to be near Cory’s parents, Ralph and Dorothy Clark, in 2018. Ralph Clark has joined Cory and Tara in helping to renovate the building.
“I brew alcohol,” Cory said. “It’s fully licensed. We create some very interesting flavors with juices, herbs and spices. I think people will be surprised at the tastes.”
To help customers decide, Marquee Brewing has circular flights of glasses of different flavors.
The Clarks are planning to offer trivia and karaoke nights, as well as something Cory calls movie-oke night, where customers would read closed caption scenes from old movies. There will be plenty of “bad movies from the 1930s to 1970s” as well.
Current hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. After the grand opening, Marquee Brewing will be open Tuesday through Sunday. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday they will be open from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.