LIMESTONE — The Limestone American Legion Memorial Post 1560 has already had a busy summer, yet they still have plans for at least two more large events before the leaves fall from their trees.
This month, the legion will host the 12th Annual 2022 Rib Wars, “Brawlin’ Hogs” beginning at noon on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 941 N. Main Street.
Beyond the judging of the rib cook-off competition, Rib Wars will feature live music, food, raffles, basket raffles and 50/50.
There will be hot dogs and snacks before the rib judging at 4 p.m. And then, ribs, pork butt’s and ham will be served at 4:30 p.m. Entry forms for the rib cook-off competition are currently available at the legion bar. To compete in the rib cook-off competition requires a completed entry form and fee of $25. Winners will receive cash prizes.
The live musical entertainment during the event will include Joseph & Company from 1 to 4 p.m. and then Trigger Happy from 5 to 9 p.m.
Tickets to the event cost $16 or $15 for veterans and all proceeds from the 2022 Rib Wars will benefit the SPCA and EARS animal rescue.
For more information or to sign-up for the rib cook-off competition call Ron at (716) 904-3113, Betty at (716) 301-8001 or Jim at (716) 925-8441.
Then in September, the legion will host the Sloan Kettering MSK Kids Pediatric Cancer Unit Benefit to honor Stella Pauliske starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the legion.
The benefit will include live musical entertainment, basket raffles, 50/50, a gun raffle and chicken BBQ.
Pre-sale tickets for the chicken BBQ and gun raffle are now available, call Ron at (716) 904-3113 or Betty at (716) 301-8001 for more information. Also at this time, donations for the 50/50 or basket raffles would be greatly appreciated, according to the legion.
Tickets to the event cost $16 or $15 for veterans.
Already this summer, as a community service project volunteers from the legion, using their own tools and expertise, designed and constructed a handicap accessible ramp for legion members Jim and Karen Dougherty, at their home.
The ramp now provides safe access in and out of the Dougherty home allowing for the Dougherty’s to safely accomplish daily tasks and appointments.