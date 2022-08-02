Limestone American Legion

Members of the Limestone American Legion took time out of their summer to accomplish a community service project to construct a ramp outside the home of fellow Legion members Jim and Karen Dougherty, in order to increase their ability to get around safely.

LIMESTONE — The Limestone American Legion Memorial Post 1560 has already had a busy summer, yet they still have plans for at least two more large events before the leaves fall from their trees.

This month, the legion will host the 12th Annual 2022 Rib Wars, “Brawlin’ Hogs” beginning at noon on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 941 N. Main Street.

