ANGELICA — In 2007, a group of Angelica women, calling themselves the Lavender Bunch, initiated Project Lavender.
Pat, Shannon and Marika Kaake, Fleurette Pelletier and Sharon Rader hoped that they could turn the growing of lavender into a cottage industry that would thrive and attract visitors to Allegany County. They held seminars and they bought, sold and distributed lavender plants to gardeners who wanted to try their thumb at growing it. After years of trying different strains of the bright purple plant, they found that teeming fields of lavender across the county wasn’t going to happen.
But what grew out of Project Lavender was the Angelica Lavender Festival. Now, after 15 years, the 2023 Lavender Festival is looking like it will be bigger than ever. Set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Park Circle in Angelica, the event has doubled in size with more than 40 vendors, crafters, artisans, bakers, food vendors, distillers, honey farmers and more participating.
While that is great for everyone involved, there is a bittersweet element to the event.
For the last several years, Marika Kaake and Rader headed up and spearheaded the event, keeping it alive, as members of the original group retired and the COVID crisis raged. But this year, planning for the event fell squarely on Kaake’s shoulders, after the death of Rader in March.
Kaake recalled, “It was hard to see her go so fast, a woman who seemed unstoppable. She was a powerhouse, for sure. Her presence is surely missed. But her spirit seems to be here.
“It was just her and I doing the Festival for many years now. We had a system. Then, I had to scramble to figure out the parts that Sharon handled. But knowing that I could not do this alone, there were about eight people who mentioned 'here if you need help.'"
Kaake took up the offers and invited them onto her new committee.
"Now there are currently seven of us taking on Sharon's energy and feeling like she has blessed this from above," Kaake said. "I have some awesome people that bring other skills and from what it looks like, this will be the biggest and best yet."
She thanked Rader for her inspiration and also thanked the new committee members, Aurora Dee, Corah Lorow, Meghan Snyder, Stephanie Coombes, Kelly Winkler and Debra Bentley.
As a tribute to Rader, this year some of the proceeds from the event will go to the group IMPACT, which has a mission to conserve, improve and advocate for year-round access to Allegany County’s network of public hiking trails. The group was dear to Rader’s heart.
Under the event’s purple tent there will be a variety of commemorative items such as signed posters, 15-year commemorative posters, t-shirts, sweatshirts, tanks and hoodies, beads, glassware, key chains and more. There will be baskets full of goodies, featuring lavender festival products to be raffled for the benefit of the festival.
Aunt Jane's Eden Grove, under a pink tent, will be giving away lavender plants to the first 75 visitors in remembrance of Rader.
The American House and Hotel will also be on hand offering a delectable breakfast and lunch menu, including Belgian waffles with maple syrup and lavender-inspired toppings, beef on weck, pulled pork and salt potatoes paired with lavender lemonade.
Local musicians will entertain with live performances — the Ukeladies from 9 to 11 a.m., classic piano rock with John Wise and friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Harvey Fonda from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information about the 2023 Lavender Festival, email lavenderfest01@gmail.com.