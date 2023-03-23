WASHINGTON — Congressional representatives from New York state and the Northeast are touting a new bill to help dairy farmers.
As part of National Agriculture Week, U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy said he introduced the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act of 2023 to add transparency to and modernize the Federal Milk Marketing Order system.
The bill calls for national hearings on federal milk marketing orders, changes a pricing formula, and requires manufacturers to report production cost and yield information.
The bill was introduced by the freshman Republican alongside Rep. Joe Morelle, D-Utica, and it has a Senate companion led by U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Susan Collins, R-Maine. House cosponsors include fellow New Yorkers Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, and Brandon Williams, R-Sennett; as well as representatives from six other states.
“New York is one of the top dairy producing states in America and the entire nation depends on the ability of our farmers to make ends meet and get their products onto shelves,” Langworthy said. “As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, I have listened to the challenges dairy farmers are facing with volatility in the marketplace that puts their operations at grave risk.”
The congressman said the “critical bill will provide much-needed stability and certainty to ensure that our farmers can do what they do best: produce food for Americans.”
The bill received input from the American Farm Bureau Federation and the New York Farm Bureau, which back the legislative effort.
“Meaningful Federal Milk Market Order reform is essential for New York’s dairy farms to help ensure they receive a fair price for their milk,” said David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau president and a dairy farmer.
He added the NY Farm Bureau has long been advocating for federal order changes and created a special working group made up of farmers and industry leaders to help identify areas for key change. He said the measure “will modernize the federal milk marketing order system to more equitably support our farms and food supply.”
Last month, Gillibrand announced she would reintroduce her bipartisan Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would empower dairy farmers to be key players in reviewing proposals that could change Class I milk pricing by requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold national hearings to review Federal Milk Marketing Orders (FMMO).
The senator noted then that the current milk pricing system is one of the most complicated and “out-of-date economic systems in our nation,” leaving many of New York’s dairy producers facing the risk of inadequate pay due to volatile milk pricing.
Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., also sent a letter to a U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador pushing for ensuring that Canada upholds its dairy trade obligations as part of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Gillibrand said unfair Canadian trade policies have kept America’s dairy producers from benefiting from fair trade to the Canadian market for their products.
“Dairy is New York’s primary agricultural product, but our outdated milk pricing system is doing substantial harm to the industry and our dairy farmers are struggling,” she said.