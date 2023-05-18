Rep. Nick Langworthy and Rep. Becca Balint, a Vermont Democrat, have introduced the bipartisan Supporting All Producers Act of 2023 — also known as the SAP Act — which would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to follow input from maple syrup producers when directing research and education priorities.
Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, are sponsors of a U.S. Senate companion bill.
“Maple syrup producers across the country rely on the (USDA) Acer Access and Development Program and as we seek to reauthorize this program in this year’s Farm Bill, it’s the perfect time to improve upon its goals with a bottom-up approach from stakeholders,” Langworthy, R-23rd District, said in a press statement.
“This legislation will ensure the limited research and development dollars dedicated to the production of maple syrup are used in the most effective, efficient way to help sustain and grow this critical American industry.”
This bill is endorsed by the International Maple Syrup Institute, Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association, Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association, New York State Maple Association and the New York Farm Bureau (NYFB).
New York Maple Producers' Association president Daniel Weed applauded the measure.
“This bill will establish a mechanism for maple syrup producers to provide regular input to USDA of the industry priorities for this essential program,” he said.
David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau president, said the state's maple producers are among the nation's leaders in tapping trees and bottling fresh maple syrup.
"Ongoing research and education have provided much-needed information to improve efficiency and production methods, and it is imperative the funding continue," Fisher said.