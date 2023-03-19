As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation over the weekend declaring March 18-19 and 25-26 as Maple Weekends in New York state.
The governor also highlighted that New York maple producers experienced a record-breaking year in 2022, producing 845,000 gallons of maple syrup, and the state continues to rank second in the nation in maple production, second only to Vermont.
Hochul took part in Maple Weekend on Sunday by visiting Moore's Maple Shack & Pancake House in Freedom.
"Maple syrup production is a New York state tradition that dates back more than four centuries, and the homegrown maple industry is a key part of our agritourism and economy," Hochul said. "I'm proud to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Maple Weekends, which recognizes those who work hard to bring an ever-expanding variety of maple products from tree to table — keeping the maple industry a cherished part of our state's heritage and economy."
In addition to its ranking for maple production, New York is also home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the United States and more than 2,000 maple sugar makers. In 2022, New York's maple industry used 2.9 million taps, tying 2021's record for the largest number of taps used in a single year, according to the governor's office.
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets supports the maple industry with funding for promotion and educational programs, as well as through investments in research, such as Cornell University's Maple Program's Arnot Teaching Forest and through its NYS Grown & Certified and Taste NY marketing programs.
Sprague's Maple Farms joined More's and four other Cattaraugus County maple producers participating in the 2023 Maple Weekends.
Sprague’s offered tractor-drawn wagon rides up the hill to its old-time sugarhouse and tours, with hot chocolate and maple doughnuts awaiting visitors. While Sprague's has state-of-the-art maple syrup production at its building in Portville, owner Randy Sprague maintains a traditional sugar shack in the woods above, employing wood fires to boil down sap and giving visitors a glimpse of syrup making in years gone by.
Other Cattaraugus County locations celebrating Maple Weekends — activities continue this coming Saturday and Sunday — include Boberg’s Maple in Delevan, Ulinger’s Maple Farm in East Otto, Wright Farms in Farmersville and Sticky Paws and Eden Valley Creamery in South Dayton.
In Allegany County participants are Hint’s Red Roof Maple in Friendship, Campbell Maple in Cuba and Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn, Angelica.
