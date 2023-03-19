Maple Weekend

Randy Sprague (right) and Brandie Nichols make and bag cotton candy for Maple Weekend at Sprague's Maple Farms in Portville.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation over the weekend declaring March 18-19 and 25-26 as Maple Weekends in New York state.

The governor also highlighted that New York maple producers experienced a record-breaking year in 2022, producing 845,000 gallons of maple syrup, and the state continues to rank second in the nation in maple production, second only to Vermont.

Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul greets a visitor at Moore’s Maple Shack & Pancake House in Freedom during Maple Weekend, held the last two weekends in March every year.
Maple Weekend

Visitors get aboard for a wagon ride up to the old-time sugar shack Sunday at Sprague's Maple Farms during Maple Weekend.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social