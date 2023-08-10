Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced $2.65 million in Blue Fund grants to support 17 major health-based projects, including several in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
The annual grant program is designed to improve health outcomes and equity in the areas of behavioral health, cardiovascular health, health care workforce development, maternal health, and healthy children. Blue Fund’s total investment in Western New York reached $19.6 million this year.
Recipients that operate in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties include:
- Cattaraugus County Health Department, $250,000 to support Veggie Wheels: Rolling into Rural Communities, a mobile unit that will provide people residing in the most rural areas in the county, with access to fresh and healthy food options, nutrition education, and experiential learning opportunities.
- Olean General Hospital, $200,000 to construct a private space within the emergency department dedicated to mental health patients and update the in-patient Mental Health Unit with safe furniture to suit the needs of these patients.
- Ardent Solutions, Inc., $100,000 to support the Allegany County First Step Family Resource Center, a family-focused and culturally sensitive hub of support and resources that provides programs and targeted services based on need.
- Foodlink, Inc., $100,000 to increase access to nutritious food and other health resources for low-income students and families residing in communities with limited access to healthy and affordable food. Foodlink is a Rochester-based regional food hub and food bank serving Allegany, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.
“Highmark’s 2023 Blue Fund investments are a continuation of our longstanding efforts to increase health equity in the communities we serve,” said Michael Ball, vice president, community affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY. “The amazing organizations receiving Blue Fund grants this year have the ability to enact real change in minimizing the barriers to health that exist in all eight counties of Western New York, and we’re proud to uplift their missions and further their collective impact.”
Highmark launched Blue Fund in July 2018 to support organizations and initiatives that work collaboratively to address key health areas and demonstrate enhanced measurable outcomes for the community. To learn more about Blue Fund, visit www.bcbswny.com/bluefund.