BELMONT — Area health and emergency response officials are cautioning the public on THC edible items and the dangers they may pose.

The Allegany County Department of Health, Allegany County Office of Emergency Management, and the town of Wellsville emergency managers issued a release Saturday calling for the public to be aware of the effects that THC-laced edible products may have on youth. Officials reported the products may be packaged to look like familiar items in your household and be appealing to children such as candies, gummies, or cereals. All THC-containing products should be kept out of reach of any person under the age of 21 and should be purchased only from licensed facilities.

Trending Food Videos

 

Tags

Local & Social