BELMONT — Area health and emergency response officials are cautioning the public on THC edible items and the dangers they may pose.
The Allegany County Department of Health, Allegany County Office of Emergency Management, and the town of Wellsville emergency managers issued a release Saturday calling for the public to be aware of the effects that THC-laced edible products may have on youth. Officials reported the products may be packaged to look like familiar items in your household and be appealing to children such as candies, gummies, or cereals. All THC-containing products should be kept out of reach of any person under the age of 21 and should be purchased only from licensed facilities.
In adolescents, THC consumption at levels of 5 mg to 20 mg from an edible can cause changes in blood pressure and heart rate, severe tiredness, trouble breathing, vomiting, and impaired attention and concentration. When consuming edible THC products, symptoms/reactions to THC are often delayed.
The New York State Office of Cannabis Management oversees packaging and regulatory requirements for products that contain THC as well as adult use licensing. Consumers looking for additional information on the requirements for adult use cannabis, provisions of the NY Cannabis Law, or how to read a Cannabis label, should visit https://cannabis.ny.gov/adult-use-information.
Officials recommended users remember several points:
- Always read the label. Know how much a serving size is (for example: 1 cookie, 5 chips, 1 gummy, etc.). If the product does not have a label, do not purchase it.
- Remember that unlike smoking marijuana, the effects of edibles may not impact you for almost 90 minutes
- Keep all marijuana and THC containing products secured and out of reach of children. Consider buying a medication lock box.
- Save the poison control number in your cell phone, 1-800-222-1222, just in case. If you suspect a child has swallowed any form of cannabis or THC products, call poison control.
In January, the medical journal Pediatrics published a study reporting that the number of young children, particularly toddlers, who have been unintentionally exposed to edible marijuana products has spiked by 1,375% since 2017.
Between 2017 and 2021, calls to poison control centers for children under the age of 6 years old consuming edibles containing THC jumped from 207 to 3,054. Nearly all of the children — about 97% — found the edibles at home.
The findings are based on more than 7,000 pediatric cases reported between 2017 and 2021 to the National Poison Data System, a database that tracks reports of poisonings. Of those, researchers were able to track the outcomes of nearly 5,000 cases. They found that nearly 600 kids, or about 8%, were treated in critical care units. Another 15% were admitted to non-critical care units and more than a third were rushed to emergency rooms, most of them with symptoms including drowsiness, breathing problems, fast heart rate and vomiting.