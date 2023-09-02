Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant in Franklinville on schedule

FRANKLINVILLE — Construction on the massive $621 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant along Route 16 in Franklinville is progressing on schedule.
The 486,000-square-foot structure has been enclosed and work continues inside, installing production equipment, electrical and plumbing work and installing walls, according to Matt Wilkinson, vice president of Great Lakes Cheese Co., who is in charge of overseeing the construction.
Some equipment was so big it had to be placed inside the walls using a crane before the roof was completed.
“We want to make sure we’re done by the time the (Buffalo) Bills’ stadium takes all the labor from the area,” Wilkinson said. There are about 500 workmen at the sprawling site each day.
Production at the state-of-the-art cheese plant will come online in late 2024, but the first new employees at the plant will arrive in January in getting ready to package cheese from other Great Lakes sites, which will start in February.
The company is recruiting for the new positions — from management to production, Wilkinson said. Management employees will be among the first hired.
Employment will go from about 250 currently working at the Great Lakes plant in Cuba, to the high 400s, Wilkinson said.
“The bulk of hiring will begin in a couple of months and continue through 2024,” Wilkinson said. The company has participated in several job fairs, recruited at area high schools and took resumes from former employees of Ontario Knife Co., who recently lost their jobs when the Franklinville plant closed.
Job postings for the Cuba plant and future jobs at the Franklinville plant can be found at the company’s website at www.greatlakescheese.com.
“We’re on track with everything after we ran over budget due to inflation,” he said in a telephone interview with the Olean Times Herald on Friday. “We should be starting up our initial production in packaging in February.”
When it is up and running, the plant will produce American and Italian-style cheeses including cheddar and natural American cheese for much of the East Coast.
Great Lakes Cheese had planned to replace the Cuba plant for some time and had considered several sites in Allegany County for the new plant. When the company decided against the preferred Allegany County site, the Franklinville site was offered by Freedom dairy farmer Jason Schwab.
Great Lakes decided it was close enough to the Cuba plant that most of its employees would decide to continue with the company, which is partially owned by employees.
Area dairy farmers and co-ops are also gearing up to provide the new plant with up to 4 million gallons of milk a day, twice what the Cuba plant currently uses. The new plant will double the output of the Cuba plant.
Wilkinson said there is currently no buyer for the Cuba plant, which the company is attempting to market. It would not be sold to a competitor, but he did not rule out a sale to a specialty cheese maker.
Cattaraugus County economic development officials, including Industrial Development Agency Director Corey Wiktor, and county lawmakers put on a full-court press to woo Great Lakes Cheese to the Franklinville site after the company closed the door on an Allegany County site.
The county legislature approved the use of county funds to quickly demonstrate to Great Lakes Cheese officials that the 200-acre site was shovel-ready. In addition, county lawmakers approved $8 million in federal funding to allow the Village of Franklinville to extend water and sewer lines to the site which straddles the Franklinville-Farmersville town line.
The IDA approved $156 million in sales tax, mortgage tax fee and property tax savings as an inducement to the company, which plans to add more than 200 employees to its workforce once the Franklinville plant is fully operational.
