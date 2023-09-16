GENEVA — Sam Peachey, who started raising free-range chickens and eggs in 2015, found himself financially strained by 2019.
“I invested a lot in a hen house that didn’t work out so well,” said Peachey, an Amish farmer in Ovid, Seneca County.
He had been traveling to New York City each weekend to sell his meat, eggs and produce at farmer’s markets there, but he simply wasn’t drawing enough customers to his stand to make a profit.
“I’m watching a vendor across from me and he has a line of people waiting, and I’m thinking, how can I attract people?” he said.
He then noticed his competitor’s sign: “Fresh Mushrooms.”
“I was firmly resolved when we left that day, that next year, I’m going to have fresh mushrooms,” he said. He asked around and learned that few local farmers grew the mushrooms, which were in demand and fetched a high price at market.
In July 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened his financial woes, Peachey reached out to one of his regular customers, entrepreneur Mark Lin, who regularly bought chicken, eggs and produce from Peachey when he cooked for his family. Lin liked the Amish food because it was fresh, tender, local and grown using traditional practices, such as horse-drawn plows, which reminded him of his childhood in China.
“We have a true connection with Amish people,” Lin said, noting both communities’ desire to sustain their cultures and practices. “They’re a minority group, and slowly their farming techniques may just fade away because of technology and progress.”
The conversation inspired a partnership between Peachey, Lin and Lin’s friend Peter Chang, a Chinese chef who won the James Beard Award in 2016 for best chef in the mid-Atlantic region and owns 14 restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area, Virginia and in Stamford, Connecticut.
The collaboration, which centers around mushrooms, was enabled by their relationships with experts at Cornell University.
Both Lin and Peachey sought help from Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) specialists they’d consulted in the past. CCE staff had advised Lin on his attempt to grow tea for the Finger Lakes Tea Company he started in Waterloo. And Peachey already knew Judson Reid, a vegetable educator at the Cornell Vegetable Program, who helped develop the Seneca Produce Auction in Romulus, where Peachey served as auctioneer.
With Cornell’s help, Peachey found financial stability growing shiitake mushrooms, while Lin and Chang launched a business featuring a mushroom sauce — at once an ingredient for dishes, a condiment and a dressing — made from Peachey’s shiitakes.
With CCE staff helping Peachey with best practices for growing shiitakes and developing a plan for food safety, and Cornell AgriTech advising Lin and Chang on how to get their sauce to market, the sauce has now made its way to the shelves of three Taste NY stores run by CCE around the state, with applications in for more.
“It’s a fascinating cross-pollination between these two different cultures,” Reid said.
MUSHROOM MAGICLin connected Peachey to a shiitake farmer in Albany, where Peachey bought shiitakes for resale at GrowNYC Greenmarkets, which partner with Cornell. Peachey’s hunch was correct: The mushrooms drew more regular customers to his booth.
Emboldened by this success, and with Lin’s financial support, Peachey then built two large greenhouses — roughly 28 by 160 feet — on his farm in late 2020. He fitted the greenhouses with long racks and sprinklers and found logs to inoculate with shiitake spores.
Peachey contacted Reid for advice. “I told him I needed all the help I could get because I didn’t know enough about mushrooms,” Peachey said.
Reid and colleagues helped Peachey develop a Good Agricultural Practice food safety plan, which he needed to produce and sell mushrooms commercially. Peachey’s family and others were trained to adhere to the plan.
Following his faith’s traditions, Peachey faced unique challenges that might otherwise have been solved by technology like thermostats and climate controls. He built his greenhouses on a 3% grade — an Amish design — to take advantage of the thermodynamics of rising heat, creating a natural air flow from one end of the long structures to the other. In winter, when temperatures drop to 10 degrees outside, an indoor wood stove keeps the greenhouse air at 70 degrees.
The greenhouse construction had the added benefit of enabling year-round growing conditions, positioning Peachey for success during the off-season.
Peachey picked the first shiitakes in early February 2021. Mark and his brother, Leo Lin, began selling the mushrooms at local grocery stores and in Chinese supermarkets in Boston and New York City.
The shift to shiitakes reinvigorated Peachey’s business. “Mushrooms have changed our lives,” Peachey said. “My goal is to be known as the mushroom man. It’s not just financial, it’s also a passion: to try and grow something healthy that people love.”
By summer 2021, Peachey needed to balance three basic conditions for growing shiitakes: the correct temperature, humidity and amount of water. Achieving each condition was exponentially more challenging without modern thermostats and climate control. In July 2021, a rise in heat caused an entire greenhouse of mushrooms — thousands of pounds of fungi — to bloom at once. This excess supply presented a new challenge, since shiitakes remain fresh only a few weeks at most.
When Chang learned of the wasted shiitake crop, he didn’t want Peachey to lose revenue, and he and Lin agreed to absorb the losses. Chang and Lin had already started a business, Amish Agriculture, Inc., which aimed to help distribute Amish produce, meat and eggs. They added mushrooms to their product line.
Today, 15% of the ingredients that Chang uses in his restaurants — mushrooms, chickens, ducks, eggs, and garlic scapes and bulbs — come from Amish farms. Peachey grows the mushrooms, and Mark and Leo Lin deliver them to Chang’s restaurants.
“I respect the Amish a lot, that they persevered in a hard time and were able to continue farming,” said Chang, who hails from a rural farming community in China’s Hubei province. “Looking at Amish children reminds me of growing up in the rural area in China. My heart is to help them.”
At the same time, Lin realized the pandemic was changing his business goals. Before, his dream was to have a personal brand that spread across the U.S. More recently, he just wants to help people.
SECRET TO THE SAUCEIt was then that Chang came up with the idea of creating a sauce that could be made from extra shiitakes, including edible but blemished mushrooms that didn’t meet store standards. So, he developed a sauce made mostly from finely diced shiitakes, chili oil to bring out the flavor, and dried shrimp and scallops.
Chang slowly introduced the sauce in his restaurants to test customer reaction and tweak the recipe. He ultimately created six versions of mushroom sauce, including one with beef and another with seafood.
Chang is proud of the response. “Not only Chinese,” he said, “but American customers like it as well.”
After the success in the restaurants, Lin and Chang decided to try to sell the Amish Agriculture mushroom sauce in stores. Guided by the Cornell Food Venture Center at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva, a recipe was developed and a process was approved by state regulators, Lin took his sauce to Craft Cannery, a co-packer near Rochester.
The first jars of Amish Agriculture shiitake mushroom sauce were filled in April.