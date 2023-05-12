Farmersville supervisor's great-grandparents early town cheesemakers

FARMERSVILLE — An irony of one of the nation’s largest cheesemakers building a cheese plant in the town of Farmersville is not lost on Town Supervisor Melanie Brown.
Her great-grandparents, Theodore and Mary Leonard, who in 1887 purchased the farm on Elton Road where Brown now lives, were cheesemakers — and even had a small cheese factory.
This information had been passed down through the family, but when Great Lakes Cheese Co. announced last year it would build a $500 million cheese plant at a site near the Farmersville/Franklinville town line, Brown began looking more deeply into her great-grandparents’ past.
“The Great Lakes Cheese factory kind of spurred me to learn what else I can about my family history,” she said.
Brown’s sister, Bronwen Loeb, who lives in Maryland, started delving into the family’s genealogy in search of more information about their great-grandparents’ cheesemaking. Brown said she calls her sister “Bro” for short.
The Leonards apparently worked at a local cheese factory for a time before they saved up enough to buy the Elton Road farm. They had dairy cattle and sold dairy products, including cheese, to the railroad that ran through the rear of their property, Brown said in an interview on Thursday.
“My family’s cheese factory was on a 1.5 acre parcel at the intersection of Siloam Road and Blue Street,” Brown explained.
Recently, Brown visited the current owners, Jim and Olga Cash, of the land where the cheese factory was located. Jim Cash, a former Cattaraugus County legislator, said there was a spring located at the site, which would have been used in cheesemaking. Water rights were part of the deed.
“He gave me a copy of the deed,” Brown said. She then went to the county clerk’s office for additional research, finding previous deeds. “It gives us a better understanding of when it was here.”
It’s still unclear whether her grandparents owned or leased the cheese factory, Brown said.
“It wasn’t that big. They tended to be smaller operations,” she said. “My great-grandparents sold dairy products to the railroad that ran through the back of their property.” The railroad was the Rochester and State Line Railroad (later the Buffalo, Rochester, and Pittsburgh Railroad).
The milk used for the cheese factory came from her great-grandparents’ dairy farm on Elton Road.
Brown’s sister plans to dig deeper into the family’s history in cheesemaking when she has some spare time.
Cash told Brown that the building where the cheese was made had collapsed prior to him and his wife buying the land.
“We know a lot more than we did,” Brown said. “We knew they made cheese, but not where or when.”
Brown was very happy to learn that Great Lakes Cheese would be building a state-of-the-art cheese plant in Farmersville. It got her to thinking about her great-grandparents’ link to earlier cheesemaking in the town.
Her sister’s genealogy research found in the 1880 census that their great-grandfather was listed as “Cheesemaker.” She also found in the 1865 census that the prior owner of the Brown farm was listed as a cheese box manufacturer.
Putting together the information from old deeds and the census, they found out their great-grandparents both came from very large families, Brown said. “This definitely gave me insight into my family.”
Maybe that’s why cheese is one of Brown’s favorite foods. It’s in her genes.