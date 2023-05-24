OLEAN -- The Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market will open its season from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Tractor Supply Co., 1900 Constitution Ave.
Organizers reported vendors this year include 2 Sweet Desserts with baked goods, Valmark Farms; Ramsey Farms; Our Twisted Tree with handmade beautiful soaps, lotions, jewelry and more; Avon; Whispering Hills with honey products; Fat Root LLC with vegetables and woodworks; Perfectly Blended Farm with fruits and vegetables, vegetable plants, flowers, herbs, and goat milk soap; Putt Farm with corn and handmade items; Caiden with tie-dyed shirts, hoodies and tapestries; and Rawson Valley Roasters with roasted coffee.
Music entertainment will be provided on Friday by Roger Pettengill, and food is available from the Wanderer Hut truck.
The market accepts SNAP, WIC, FMNP and Senior Checks.