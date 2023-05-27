Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market kicks off season

OLEAN — Memorial Day Weekend has long been considered the perfect time for local residents to begin planting their gardens at home, but for vendors at the Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market, some produce is all ready for sale.
The first market of the season kicked off Friday at the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co. on Constitution Avenue, where it will continue to set up weekly into the fall.
Market Manager Tammy Gardner said much of the market is the same as in past years, but there are several first-time vendors joining for the first time.
Gardner said the opening day had gone pretty well but was a little slow during the first 90 minutes.
“It’s tough the first day because people need to realize we’re here,” she said.
Although the number of fruit and vegetable vendors will increase leading into summer, some local growers already had some for sale, including Melissa Keller of Perfectly Blended Farm in Machias, who was quickly selling out of her rhubarb and kale.
“It’s been a very good, productive day,” she said. “It’s early in the season so the produce isn’t all there yet.”
Everything is grown or raised on her farm, Keller said, including eggs, homemade jams and maple syrup. She also has a high tunnel greenhouse to grow some of what was available Friday.
“We have most of our stuff planted but had to cover them last few nights because of the frosts,” she said.
Keller said planning ahead is key for anyone wanting to grow their own fruits and vegetables in a backyard garden. She said a sunny location as well as access to water is also helpful.
“Once you get them in the ground, nature takes over and does most of the work for you,” she added.
Gardner said some of the other local growers offered onions, carrots and vegetable plants for home gardens.
Meanwhile, several other vendors had their non-produce items out including baked goods, homemade crafts, decor, clothes, honey, woodwork, coffee and soaps.
Back for their fourth year with the market were Suzi Gutknecht and Angie Ritchie of Our Twisted Tree, offering mixed media and recycled jewelry, decor, soaps and more.
Gutknecht said they’ve built up a solid customer base over the years. Ritchie said their returning customers know to find them at the market, especially with the soaps.
“She just won an international soap challenge,” Ritchie said of Gutknecht’s winning plaid-patterned creation. “Unfortunately, we already ran out of that soap.”
In addition to the soaps, Gutknecht said they also have lotions, shampoos, shower steamers and bath bombs for their personal care items. For their recycled items, they have everything from bracelets and rings to stain-glass decorations.
“We’ve been very lucky that a lot of our glass has been donated to us so we’re able to keep our prices down,” Ritchie explained.
Ritchie said they’re thankful for Garner giving Our Twisted Tree their start at the market four years ago. She said they enjoy the market’s afternoon hours because it can bring in a different crowd going home from work Friday afternoon, which means more different customers from ones at the Saturday morning market in Lincoln Park.
Music entertainment Friday was provided by Roger Pettengill, and hot food was available from the Wanderer Hut truck. Gardner said The Lunch Bus food truck will be there next Friday.
Gardner said having a local farmers market is great for families to get fresh fruits and vegetables grown right in their communities. She said the market also accepts SNAP, WIC, FMNP and Senior Checks.
“We just have a fun time here,” she added. “Local business is important.”
For more information and updates, follow the “Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market” page on Facebook.