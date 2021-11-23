The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's online registration for DEC’s 2022 Summer Camps program will open March 6.
To mark 75 years, DEC’s Summer Camps program will host a series of events and share mementos, including retro logos incorporated into camper shirts, special recognition certificates, and a camp celebration each Saturday during the season. Past campers, families, sponsors, and staff will also have an opportunity to take a literal stroll down memory lane at their favorite camps.
The Summer Camps program offers week-long adventures in conservation education for children ages 11-17. DEC operates four residential camps for children: Camp Colby in Saranac Lake (Franklin County); Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor (Sullivan County); Camp Rushford in Caneadea (Allegany County); and Camp Pack Forest in Warrensburg (Warren County).
Parents and guardians should submit applications through the online registration program on the Summer Camps website at http://www.dec.ny.gov/education/29.html. Interested parents and guardians are encouraged to complete registration forms and register early since many weeks fill up quickly.
Sporting clubs, civic groups and environmental organizations are also encouraged to sponsor children for a week at camp. Information about becoming a sponsor and managing sponsor accounts is available at http://www.dec.ny.gov/education/1866.html on DEC’s website.
All four camps offer at least six one-week sessions that operated Sunday to Friday beginning July 3, 2022. Pack Forest and Rushford will operate for seven weeks. One week of camp is $350 per child for 2022, and includes meals, trips, and a camp t-shirt.