CUBA — The Cuba Library will host Shakespeare at Delaware Park’s “Storytelling through Shakespeare” program at 3 p.m. Sept. 13.
Library officials said the program will use movement and the voice to take ownership of Shakespeare’s text and develop a deeper understanding of his work, noting that Shakespeare is one of history’s most iconic storytellers and wrote his texts to be seen and heard rather than passively read.
Through a kinesthetic storytelling workshop, students will extend their bodies and voices to embody Shakespeare’s text, organizers reported. Students will identify the foundational parts of a story in Shakespearean scenes and use teamwork in small groups to create movement and sounds to highlight crucial moments in the text. The program will begin with a voice and body warm-up, leading to a brief introduction to textual analysis of the script. The program includes performances of the students’ work to the class. A highlight of this program is team/ community-building and providing student ownership of academic material.
This program is free, with a suggested audience of children in third, fourth and fifth grades.
Call the library at (585) 968-1668 for more information and to register.
The program was made possible through the generosity of the Garman Family Foundation and Arts for Learning WNY.