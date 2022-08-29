CUBA — The Cuba Library will host Shakespeare at Delaware Park’s “Storytelling through Shakespeare” program at 3 p.m. Sept. 13.

Library officials said the program will use movement and the voice to take ownership of Shakespeare’s text and develop a deeper understanding of his work, noting that Shakespeare is one of history’s most iconic storytellers and wrote his texts to be seen and heard rather than passively read.

 

