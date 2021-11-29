OLEAN — When you think of the holidays, one of the first things that come to mind is cookies.
It’s a holiday above all others that’s somehow made for cookies — they’re loved, exchanged, donated and served up — and for the families who go to the Olean Food Pantry this month, they’ll be enjoyed.
The Social Ministry Group at Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean has been arranging a cookie giveaway for about 14 years for the food pantry, since it opened in 2007.
Sunday was just the first of a few rounds of bagging by the dozen or so volunteers, since cookies are baked continually throughout the month — meaning it’s likely between 10,000 and 12,000 cookies will be baked, bagged and donated for the month-long program.
Sunday they ended up with 68 dozen that were delivered to the food pantry today. While that sounds like a lot of these miniature desserts, But to put it in perspective, there were 182 clients at the pantry last Monday, meaning two-thirds of the families will be going without tomorrow, not to mention Friday when the pantry is open again.
Tammy Aaron, president of the Social Ministry Group, said that they can always use more help. Individuals and groups that are interested in baking cookies, bagging or helping with the holiday cards, contact Aaron at (585) 307-2641 or Gail Cross at (716) 372-3115.
Volunteer bakers begin dropping off cookies a few weeks before the holiday season, so they’re stored in several freezers until it’s time for bagging. Volunteers then gather in the church’s fellowship hall to divide the cookies up before bagging, allowing for a variety of cookies within the dozen. Some were packaged as a special dozen, like those that were gluten- or sugar-free.
After bagging, more volunteers write out Christmas cards that say “May your Christmas be bright with the light of God’s love. From Bethany Lutheran Church and friends.” The cards are then attached to the cookie bag before delivery to the food pantry.
While you’re baking or buying this holiday season, think about helping out another family with a little holiday joy — in the guise of a cookie.