Yorkshire-Pioneer Central School District announces Summer Food Service Program
YORKSHIRE — The Yorkshire-Pioneer Central School District has announced its participation in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at Pioneer Middle School, 12132 Old Olean Road.
Lunches will be available beginning today through July 31, on Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Persons interested in receiving more information should contact Catherine Pritchard, Summer Food Service Program director, at (716) 492-9347.