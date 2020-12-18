OLEAN — At a time when agencies are seeing increased demand for mental and behavioral health services — and are dealing with the strain of providing those services safely — the Mental Wellness Fund in Cattaraugus County provided a needed boost in the form of the grants, totaling $4,484.
Grants from the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, support program services and activities that promote and support mental wellness in Cattaraugus County in the spirit of the dissolved Mental Health Association of Cattaraugus County.
This year, the fund supported three grants, one each to the Cattaraugus County Department of Community Services ($2,300), Intandem ($1,500) and the Swizzy’s Cause Program at the YMCA ($684).
The grant to the Cattaraugus County Department of Community Services was made to support the purchase of computers and technology to allow for same day service for department of community services clients.
Prior to the implementation of this effort, it could take up two weeks for a client to be able to complete patient intake and be scheduled to see a therapist. Now the process can be completed quickly, and clients can see a therapist for an initial intake appointment in just one day, according to Mary O’Leary, director of the department of community services.
“We have 11 hours available each week and average 12 people a week,” said O’Leary. “We have been able to see everyone who has come in, and each person has been assessed on the day they came in.”
To date, the department has seen 44 patients since implementing this new process on Nov. 15. According to O’Leary, the agency plans to begin implementing the same day intake process in Salamanca in January.
The grant to Intandem supported access to trainings for 10 staff people at Intandem to ensure that staff can provide the highest level of behavioral and mental health support.
Larry Sorokes, Intandem chief development officer, said Intandem has bolstered its services in the area of mental health in the last two years due to increased public demands.
Intandem now employs a staff of 25 mental health workers and recently invested $1 million in additional staff and mental health counselors and the establishment of a new behavioral health center in the former business incubator and call center at 1010 Wayne St.
The grant to the Swizzy’s Cause program at the YMCA of the Twin Tiers will support memberships for participants in the Swizzy’s Cause program.
Swizzy’s Cause is a year-round program that focus on a coordinated care approach to mental health, meaning clients are connected by the program care coordinator to a variety of services that benefit their overall wellbeing, including physical exercise at the YMCA.