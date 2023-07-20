LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Meals on Wheels Program may have found a new home.
Cathy Mackay, director of the Department of the Aging, asked Wednesday for permission to negotiate with the owners of the Burton Hotel in Allegany for use of the commercial kitchen in the restaurant next to the tavern.
Mackay explained that the Burton owners, knowing the county was searching for a Meals on Wheels kitchen, had approached the county with the offer to look at their site in Allegany.
“No construction or modification is needed,” Mackay said. It is a commercial kitchen with walk-in coolers and a freezer. Other locations that have been considered all would require construction and modifications, she said.
Mackay said the owners believe in the Meals on Wheels mission, which is in keeping with their Franciscan and St. Bonaventure University values.
Members of the Human Services Committee went into executive session to talk about the issue in private.
Afterward, Mackay was given permission to negotiate a contract for the kitchen for Meals on Wheels if it is determined it would be the best avenue to resolve the search for new kitchen facilities.
Meals for the program are currently prepared at Cattaraugus County’s Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Campus in Machias.
Earlier this year, county officials thought they had found a restaurant in Franklinville where the meals for the program could be prepared, but that plan fell through.
ONTARIO KNIFE CO.Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, reported that county officials and the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency are setting up a targeted job fair for early August for the 35 Ontario Knife Co. employees who will lose their jobs when the Franklinville plant closes July 27.
Economic development officials spent the past two months trying to put together an economic package to help an investor buy the company and continue the manufacturing operation. Instead, the parent company, Servotronics of Elma, decided to sell the company for $2.1 million to Blue Ridge Knives Inc., a Virginia distributor.
A resolution to loan Ontario Knife $300,000 with a seven-year payback to help buy the company and retain employees was withdrawn by its sponsor, Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, who is legislature vice chairman and chairman of the Finance Committee.
Burr said the investor, David Fenske, now plans to buy some of the Ontario Knife Co. equipment when it is auctioned off in September to pursue a cutlery manufacturing company — perhaps at the site of the current plant.
Servotronics has about 30 employees at the Franklinville plant and would consider selling the building and continue to lease space there.
Burr said if it retained jobs in Cattaraugus County, the county loan fund could still be considered if Fenske pursues his plans and buys some of the Ontario Knife manufacturing equipment.
“He’s hoping he will be able to get some equipment and use of the building,” Burr said of Fenske.