EMPORIUM, Pa. — The Cameron County district attorney was back to work a day after being shot in the leg allegedly by a woman upset over details regarding the closing of a house purchase.
Porice Diamond Mincy, 31, of East Allegany Avenue, Emporium, formerly of New York City, was arrested shortly after the incident in which she got into a physical altercation with Paul Malizia in his law office. During the struggle, Mindy allegedly shot Malizia in the leg.
On Thursday, Malizia told The Bradford Era, “I’m pretty lucky to be alive. I had no idea she had a gun.”
After watching security camera footage, Malizia realized Mincy had a fanny pack on, and thinks she may have had the gun inside it.
Calling his injury “a flesh wound,” the attorney said, “An inch away and it would have been the bone. Two inches away and it would have been the femoral artery — and then I really would have been in trouble.”
He’s been the Cameron County district attorney 11 years, and has worked in his current office space for 42 years. He wasn’t afraid to go back to work.
“It’s a very, very isolated incident,” Malizia said. “I’ve been here 42 years, and my dad 10 years before that. There’s never been an incident like this. Ever.”
However, he said, “I’ve got some secretaries who are pretty scared.”
Gun violence isn’t common in rural Pennsylvania. The prosecutor said, “I can’t tell you when we’ve had a person shot.”
Overall, Malizia said he wasn't dwelling on the incident, but is focusing on how lucky he is. “I’m so fortunate,” he said.
He has been fielding text messages and calls from people telling him how grateful they are that he is OK.
”I would like to say thank you so very much to all the well-wishers for all the prayers and for all the support," he said. "I’m humbled, truly.”
Mincy was reported jailed without bail. According to the docket sheet from District Judge Barry Brown’s office, bail was denied because Mincy has no ties to Cameron County, was argumentative and was considered a danger to others.
She is charged with aggravated assault — causing injury with extreme indifference, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault — causing bodily injury to designated individuals, and aggravated assault — causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, second-degree felonies; firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony; possessing an instrument of crime and possession of a weapon, first-degree misdemeanors; recklessly endangering another person and two counts of simple assault, second-degree misdemeanors; and defiant trespass, a third-degree misdemeanor.
It all began Wednesday afternoon over a property sale that Malizia had handled for Mincy’s sister in his private law practice, according to the criminal complaint, and not as part of his role as district attorney. She went to Malizia’s office at about 3 p.m. to “discuss a $1,000 deposit and property deed for a residence located at 236 E. Allegany Avenue, Emporium Borough.”
The residence was purchased from State Police Trooper Benjamin Forney, who ended up arresting Mincy for the shooting.
The criminal complaint spelled out what took place.
Malizia was reported shot by Mincy, who was initially identified by the attorney and his secretary as Diamond Hernandez, the complaint stated. Just a few minutes later, Trooper Patrick Barnwell was driving past Malizia’s office when he saw a woman matching the description sent out running up the street before jumping into a silver Nissan Rogue. Moments later, he received a call that a shooting had taken place nearby.
Around the same time, a resident at 232 E. Allegany Ave. was outside gardening when she saw a silver vehicle speeding the wrong way down one-way East Fifth Street, and pull into the garage at Mincy’s residence. She recognized the woman as her new neighbor, and saw her run into the residence holding what she believed to be a yellow bag, according to the complaint.
Back at Malizia’s office, Forney spoke to Malizia and his secretary and, resulting from the information he gathered, drove to Mincy’s residence and took her into custody. She was taken to the Emporium barracks of the state police to be interviewed.
Malizia had been taken to Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys, where he told police that a woman he knew by the first name of Diamond came into his office and immediately created a disturbance. He told police he knew her through a house closing he had completed for her sister, Jasmine Hernandez, and believed Hernandez was her last name as well.
Malizia told Mincy to leave because she didn’t have an appointment and she was creating a scene, but she punched him in the face, he told authorities. He grabbed her by the arm and hair and attempted to remove her from the office. He said he used paperwork he believed she was seeking in an attempt to lure her down the stairs from his second-floor office. He walked down the stairs, believing she would follow him. When he realized she hadn’t followed him, he returned to his office where she was “throwing around paperwork” and client files, pulled books from library shelves and tossed candles and table ornaments.
Malizia told police he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her back into the hallway at the top of the stairs. He was standing behind her, holding her arms while they both were facing the exit door. At that time, she bent forward and pressed a handgun to his right thigh before pulling the trigger, the complaint stated.
Malizia said he heard the shot, but didn’t think he was hit until he saw he was bleeding. He said Mincy stood back up, still holding a handgun, before running through the front door. The trooper noted Malizia suffered a “pass-through” gunshot wound to the outer part of his right thigh, a bite mark to his left inner thigh, scratches to his face and a bloody nose, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman was subsequently identified as Porice Diamond Mincy through her New York driver’s license. While in custody, she told police the argument was over a $1,000 deposit she believed included the costs associated with a property deed. The argument turned physical, and she acknowledged that Malizia grabbed her “bun” and started pushing her around the office.
She admitted to biting him in the leg in an attempt to get away, but denied seeing, hearing or touching a firearm, the complaint stated.
Mincy was arraigned early Thursday in St. Marys and remanded to jail without bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 22.
The case is being prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office.