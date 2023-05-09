ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello has introduced legislation that would prohibit the use of fossil fuels in the manufacture or distribution of renewable energy equipment or infrastructure.
The senator, R-Sunset Bay, sought to highlight what he called the "inherent environmental and ethical conflict that results from using emission-producing energy sources to manufacture 'green' energy" sources like wind turbines, solar panels and electric cars.
“Currently, the products cited as the solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions are manufactured, distributed and installed using fossil fuels," Borrello said in a statement. "Coal is burned to forge steel for the foundations, towers and blades of wind turbines. Diesel-powered heavy equipment transports components, clears sites, digs foundations and assembles the structures."
Borrello, who has been highly critical of Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Democrats' push to have New York state powered by zero-emission energy sources, said solar panels require the extraction of rare earth minerals and depend on coal as the primary energy source for the manufacturing process.
“In order to produce and install renewable energy sources at the scale that will be required to power our entire state, the environmental toll from coal-fired power, diesel fuel and the mining of rare earth metals will be extensive and exists at cross-purposes with the stated goals of those advancing the climate agenda,” Borrello said. “If they truly believe that fossil fuels must be eliminated, then the state should not be financing the proliferation of structures whose manufacture, transport and installation generates produces significant emissions.”
Borrello said even scientists who support the transition to a lower-emissions future are concerned about the ecological impact of manufacturing renewable sources of energy, particularly the mining of rare earth minerals. A press release from Borrello's office cited a 2019 article in the journal Foreign Policy, which noted the toll of just one silver mine in Mexico:
“Mexico is home to the Penasquito mine, one of the biggest silver mines in the world. Covering nearly 40 square miles, the operation is staggering in its scale: a sprawling open-pit complex ripped into the mountains, flanked by two waste dumps each a mile long, and a tailings dam full of toxic sludge held back by a wall that’s 7 miles around and as high as a 50-story skyscraper. This mine will produce 11,000 tons of silver in 10 years before its reserves, the biggest in the world, are gone.”
Borrello also underscored what he called "the horrific human rights abuses" that occur in the mining for minerals used in the manufacturing of renewables, including child and slave labor.
“Those who blindly call for New York to rapidly transition to renewable energy are perpetrating a shell game for political purposes, at great cost to our environment," he said.
Borrello's proposed bill isn't likely to be well-received in the Senate in Albany, where Democrats are forging ahead with plans to end fossil fuel use in the state within the next several years. Last week, Democrat controlling the Senate and Assembly voted to ban natural gas stoves and heating systems in most new buildings as part of the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The law negotiated by Hochul and legislators is part of the state budget and puts New York in the forefront of states targeting emissions from buildings. When the phase-in starts in 2026, newly constructed buildings will have to forego fossil fuel equipment in favor of devices like induction ranges and heat pumps that run on electricity.
The state mandate applies only to new construction and does not affect existing buildings.
BORRELLO ANNOUNCED that celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich, the Emmy award-winning public television host, best‐selling author and restaurateur, will be a 2023 Italian-American of the Year honoree for this year’s Italian-American Day on May 22.
The senator said the annual event celebrating Italian heritage and culture is one of the most popular legislative events in Albany.
In announcing Bastianich’s participation, Borrello emphasized her role in keeping alive the traditions and cuisine of Italy through her long-running cooking shows on public television, best-selling cookbooks and restaurants, including Eataly, the largest Italian marketplace in the world.
"With approximately three million residents of Italian heritage — the most of any state in the nation — the history and culture of New York state has been immeasurably enriched by the contributions of Italian Americans,” Borrello said. “One of the greatest aspects of that legacy is Italian food and cuisine. Through all her many culinary endeavors, Lidia has helped sustain and enrich America’s love of Italian food and reminded people that sharing a meal is an important point of connection for families, friends and neighbors.”