Making a New York farm to food bank program, born out of necessity last year because of the pandemic, a permanent part of the food safety net in the state is one step closer to reality this week.
State Sen. George Borrello applauded the Assembly’s passage of a companion bill to legislation he co-sponsored that would establish the Nourish NY initiative as a permanent state program.
“(Tuesday’s) passage of legislation that would permanently establish Nourish NY is a victory for its Assembly champions, Catalina Cruz, Donna Lupardo and Chris Tague, and another stride forward for this invaluable relief program,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said. “While Nourish NY’s roots were founded in the tremendous economic hardships that resulted from the pandemic and our state’s lockdown, it quickly became a lifeline for food insecure New Yorkers as well as struggling farmers.”
When familiar supply chains failed, Borrello said the Nourish NY program built new ones between rural farms and urban food banks, helping more than 1 million families in the process.
With the food economy on the edge of chaos because of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, farm products, including milk, were being dumped because of interruptions in processing and shipping. The state’s Nourish NY program was established to get farm products to food banks across the state — benefiting both the state’s agriculture industry and families suffering economic setbacks because of the pandemic.
“During the state’s lockdown, Nourish NY helped over 4,000 New York farms and it provided nourishing, New York-produced food to over 1.3 million households in need,” he said. “It was one of the silver linings of this crisis and the advocacy for its continuation has come from all corners.”
Borrello and Cruz made an unlikely team in 2020 — a Republican from Western New York and a Democrat from Queens — as they advocated for making Nourish NY permanent. Cruz in particular highlighted the lack of food pantries in her district at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Nourish New York program strengthened our state’s food supply network at a time when our friends and neighbors were most in need,” Cruz said. “But hunger does not end with the pandemic. This program helps combat food insecurity in our communities, while building new markets for our state’s farm products.”
Borrello also thanked the Senate Agriculture chair, Sen. Michelle Hinchey, a Democrat from Saugerties and co-prime sponsor on the legislation in the Senate.
“Our input and voices have been united in support behind this measure, which has the potential to expand the impact of this program many times over,” Borrello said. “I urge Gov. Cuomo to sign this bill as soon as possible, so that permanent implementation can begin and all those involved can move forward with certainty.”