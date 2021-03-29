ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello has introduced the New York Food Insecurity, Farm Resiliency and Rural Poverty Act to protect farmers and consumers alike from disruptions in the chain of supply of food.
Introduced Monday during Agriculture Week, the act would appropriate $35.7 million to create an office within the Department of Agriculture and Markets to administer grants and farm-friendly programs, along with tax benefits and reimbursements that benefit farmers, food banks, food pantries and nonprofits.
Borrello, a Republican from Chautauqua County, said the act would also establish the New York Meat, Fiber and Dairy Processing Study Commission to examine challenges to New York’s agricultural producers and issue recommendations.
“No family should ever have to worry where their next meal is coming from, and no farmer should ever leave crops in their field to rot or dump milk because they can’t find a market for it,” said Borrello, who has made legislation that benefits both farmers and food banks and pantries a signature of his first term in the Senate.
“Sadly, both happened last year when the pandemic upended our food-supply chain," he said. "I introduced this legislation, along with my colleague, Assemblyman Chris Tague (R-Schoharie), to ensure that never happens again.”
Borrello noted there are more than 33,000 farms in New York state — one in 10 of them in his 57th Senate District, which includes all of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
He called agriculture "New York’s economic backbone," employing more than 200,000 people. When one considers that 96% of the state's farms are family-owned, he said their survival and the survival of agriculture shouldn't be left to chance.
“It is impossible to understate the importance of agriculture in New York," the senator said. "It’s a critical component of New York’s economy and culture."
Each New York farmer supports up to 65 people with their produce, meat and dairy products. The agricultural sector in New York is worth more than $5.75 billion in direct economic activity annually, he said, driving up to $47 billion in related industries.
Borrello said the program would cost $19.7 million annually and appropriate $20 million during states of emergency. The funding would support several programs meant to protect the food supply chain from disruptions — helping farmers and consumers alike.