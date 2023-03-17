Author of book on unsolved 1922 murder to visit Portville

PORTVILLE — Most librarians will tell you that murder mysteries are very popular with their readers. When it’s a murder, most readers like to have some kind of resolution and find out who actually did the dastardly deed.
But what about a murder that was never solved, especially one that actually happened and held the attention of the American public for more than two years? This plot has a connection to Portville.
In his new book “Blood and Ink,” a look at the scandalous Jazz Age double murder that hooked Americans on true crime, author Joe Pompeo explores the mysterious deaths of Reverend Edward Hall and Eleanor Mills near New Brunswick, N.J.
Pompeo plans to visit Portville between Sunday and Tuesday, looking at documents related to the Hall-Mills murders stored in the Bedford Corners Schoolhouse, owned by the Portville Historical and Preservation Society.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Pompeo will give a short talk at the schoolhouse and sign copies of “Blood and Ink.” The public is welcome to attend.
Hall, an Episcopal priest, and Mills, a member of his choir with whom he was having an affair, were both murdered on Sept. 14, 1922, in Somerset, N.J. When the bodies were discovered in a farmer’s field, they were positioned side-by-side on their backs, both shot in the head with a .32-caliber pistol, Hall once and Mills three times. Reports at the time said Hall had a hat covering his face and his calling card was placed at his feet. Torn-up love letters were placed between the bodies.
Hall’s wife, Frances Noel Stevens Hall, and her brothers were accused of committing the murders, but the original 1922 investigation by Joseph E. Stricker yielded no indictments. Continued speculation in the New York Daily Mirror, fueled by comments made by a man associated with one of Mrs. Hall’s housekeepers, led Gov. A. Harry Moore to order a second investigation and a trial in 1926, but they were all acquitted.
An early contender for Crime of the Century, the case was largely remembered for the extensive newspaper coverage it received nationwide. At the time, it was one of the first examples of a media circus, taking the Lindbergh baby kidnapping in the 1930s to eclipse it. Pompeo’s book considers the Hall-Mills murder from the standpoint of media coverage and its general effect on the treatment of crime in contemporary newspapers and magazines to this day.
PORTVILLE’S connection begins with Timothy Newell Pfeiffer, an attorney who served as assistant district attorney in New York City from 1913-15 and special deputy attorney general of New York from 1921-22. He was also Mrs. Hall’s personal lawyer.
The Pfeiffer name is most associated with the Wheeler Pfeiffer Chestnut Cabin, located at the Pfeiffer Nature Center. He had the cabin built in the late 1930s through early ’40s from dead Chestnut trees logs found on property he acquired on Lillibridge Road.
The Pfeiffer family, whose residence was in the New York City area, had spent many summers in Portville at a house on 29 Maple Avenue. It had been the family home of his wife, Mrs. Eleanor Wheeler Pfeiffer.
In 1968, after the death of his wife, Pfeiffer put the house on Maple Avenue on the market. It was purchased in 1970 by Thomas and Ronda Pollock, Portville Historical and Preservation Society founder. Before they decided to buy the house, Pfeiffer guided the Pollocks through the many rooms in the house.
When they arrived at the woodshed only accessible from outside doors, Pfeiffer pointed to a large, old trunk in the corner. He said it was full of court documents and newspapers relating to the 1922 Hall-Mills murder trial.
At the time it meant nothing to the Pollocks, nor did they know Pfeiffer had been the personal attorney for Mrs. Hall, the woman accused and later on trial for the murder of her husband, a minister at their church, and a woman who sang in the church choir.
Several times Pfeiffer told the Pollocks he should burn the contents of the trunk, but when they took ownership of the house, the trunk and its contents were still there. They remained there until the early 1990s when the Pollocks had other plans for the woodshed.
“I put the documents in the trunk into storage boxes and along with the bound newspapers took them to the office of the Portville Historical Society,” Ronda Pollock said. “It seemed to be a reasonable place to store them.”
By that time, she had become familiar with the murder case, having read William Kunstlers’s 1964 book, “The Minister and the Choir Singer: The Hall-Mills Murder Case,” and realized that these documents should be preserved.
A few years ago, Pollock wrote a letter to the law library at Princeton thinking they might be interested since Princeton was Mr. Pfeiffer’s alma mater. She described what she was willing to donate and asked if they might be interested in having these documents. But she never received a reply.
THEN IN 2022, Pollock heard about a new book just published about the Hall-Mills case — Pompeo’s “Blood and Ink.”
In the acknowledgments in the book, Pompeo gives special thanks to the archivist and director of the New Brunswick Free Library, located in the city where the murders occurred, for allowing him to access their files. Pollock called the library archivist, Kim Adams, requesting advice on the best place for these documents. Her suggestion was the archives at Rutgers.
Unfortunately, a recent flood there caused all their archives to be stored off-site and it would be years before they were back to normal. When Pollock described the Hall-Mills documents, she could hear the excitement in Adams’s voice as she replied that her library would be very anxious to receive them.
Adams said they have a large collection of documents in their archives relating to the Hall-Mills case as people are still fascinated with this 100-year-old murder. Tourists come to New Brunswick, wanting to see where the murders occurred and where the principal characters lived. Pollock decided that this was the place for Pfeiffer’s files.
Plans have been made to have Bob Bevin, director of the New Brunswick Free Library, come to Portville in late April to pick up the documents and bound newspapers, Pollock said.
“But this is where things get interesting,” she said. “Kim asked me if she could forward my emails to author Joe Pompeo. I soon had a phone call from Joe asking if he could come to Portville soon. He couldn’t wait until they were at the New Brunswick library.”
Since his “Blood and Ink” was published in 2022, it has generated a lot of new interest in the case. Pollock said he is curious to see if he may uncover new information in Pfieffer’s documents that he could include in a second edition.
A paperback version of Pompeo’s book is in preparation with his publisher giving him an April 1 deadline for new additions.