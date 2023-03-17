Author of book on unsolved 1922 murder to visit Portville

Joe Pompeo, author of “Blood and Ink,” plans to visit Portville for three days beginning Sunday to look through documents related to a double-murder case from 1922 with a connection to the town and give a short presentation Tuesday morning.

 Provided

PORTVILLE — Most librarians will tell you that murder mysteries are very popular with their readers. When it’s a murder, most readers like to have some kind of resolution and find out who actually did the dastardly deed.

But what about a murder that was never solved, especially one that actually happened and held the attention of the American public for more than two years? This plot has a connection to Portville.

Author of book on unsolved 1922 murder to visit Portville

A cartoon about the Hall-Mills murder case published in the New York World.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Local & Social