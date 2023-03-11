With Two Western New York Maple Weekends again this year — March 18-19 and 25-26 — area residents can get tuned up for the WNY Maple Festival in Franklinville next month.
Eight Cattaraugus County maple producers are participating in the 2023 Maple Weekend sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers Association. Three of them are also offering pancake breakfasts during their Maple Weekend activities.
Participating maple producers will be open to the public for tours on both March 18-19 and 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Statewide, there are 110 participating maple producers.
By the time the annual Western New York Maple Festival in Franklinville rolls around April 29-30, producers will have boiled the last of their maple syrup.
But this coming weekend will give county residents and other visitors a chance to tour sugar shacks and immerse themselves in the smells and tastes of the boiling down the sap — from the burning firewood in the evaporator in most cases, to the smell (and taste) of maple syrup.
Sprague’s Maple Farm in Portville not only participates in the two Maple Weekends, but runs its own tractor-drawn wagon ride to its sugarhouse and tours. Hot chocolate and maple donuts await visitors at the top of the hill. Sprague’s pancake breakfasts are served with their own maple syrup daily.
Other county maple producers participating in the up[copming Maple Weekends include:
• Blesy Maple, 7129 Henrietta Road, Springville (town of Ashford off Route 219).
• Boberg’s Maple in Delevan offers samples of its maple cream and syrup products. They will be open both days, both weekends. Call (716) 378-8736.
• Moore’s Maple Shack & Pancake House in Freedom will have the evaporator running. Their restaurant features All-You-Can-Eat Buttermilk Pancakes. Moore’s restaurant is open every day until mid-April.
• Ulinger’s Maple Farm in East Otto welcomes visitors both days, both weekends from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. The maple farm has 14,000 trees. They have products in several locations and on their website and on Facebook.
• Wright Farms in Farmersville offers Maple Weekend visitors its sugarhouse jackwax, which turns maple and snow into a taffy substance. The farm has more than 8,000 taps that feed sap to their modern sugarhouse. They will welcome visitors both days, both Maple Weekends.
• Sticky Paws and Eden Valley Creamery in South Dayton will be teaming up at 12540 Dredge Road. They will both have samples of their products and an outdoor display, depending on the weather. They will be open both weekends, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each Sunday.
• Maple Glen Sugar House in Gowanda — just over the line in Erie County — will present a candy making demo both Maple Weekends. There will also be tree tapping demonstrations and wagon rides through the sugar bush. Free tours are available every weekend in March. Call (716) 532-5483.
In neighboring Allegany County, three maple producers are participating in the upcoming Maple Weekends. They are: Hint’s Red Roof Maple in Friendship, Campbell Maple in Cuba and Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn, Angelica.
