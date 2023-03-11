Eight county maple producers involved in upcoming Maple Weekends

These maple sap buckets, symbols of a bygone age in these days of plastic tubing, were hanging from trees in a stand of maples along Route 219 in Great Valley on Friday.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

With Two Western New York Maple Weekends again this year — March 18-19 and 25-26 — area residents can get tuned up for the WNY Maple Festival in Franklinville next month.

Eight Cattaraugus County maple producers are participating in the 2023 Maple Weekend sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers Association. Three of them are also offering pancake breakfasts during their Maple Weekend activities.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Local & Social