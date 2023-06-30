Get ready for fireworks displays across the region all weekend long as the area celebrates the Fourth of July.
Various shows are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday organizers of the events reported, with showtimes generally occurring at dark. Some groups will be hosting additional activities and events leading up to the displays.
SATURDAY
Cuba — Cuba Lake Kayak Dice Run at boat launch. Registration 10-11:30 a.m.
Ellicottville — Fireworks at the Ellicottville Championship Rodeo. After the 7 p.m. show, Rodeo tickets are needed.
Galeton, Pa. — 5K for Fireworks, Chamber of Commerce parade with Downbeat Percussion, some other surprises, Red Suspender fun, live music from “No Limits” and finally the Galeton Fireworks Committee’s display over the lake.
Port Allegany, Pa. — The Port Allegany Veterans Memorial Inc. will host live music from Run The Wickets and Derek Davis. The Independence Day celebration begins at 4 p.m. There will be fun for the kids to explore.
Randolph — Performance by Hanna & Horton 7-9 p.m. with fireworks to follow at Weeden Park. Hosted by Peaches and Cream.
SUNDAY
Cuba — Jam by the Dam at Cuba Lake, 4-7 p.m.
Salamanca — Fireworks will be held at dusk between 9-10 p.m. at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. There will not be public viewing areas established on-site, but the display will be visible from the surrounding area.
Ellicottville — Fireworks at Ellicottville’s Summer Music Festival at Holiday Valley after the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance.
MONDAY
Cuba — Ring of Fire at 9:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 o'clock at Cuba Lake.
Ellicottville — Fireworks at Ellicottville Distillery. Nashville-based artist Stacey Antonel and The Beard & The Bird playing 6-10 p.m.
TUESDAY
Cuba — Patriotic boat parade. Meet a the dam area at 12:45 a.m., launch at 1 o'clock.
Andover — Celebration will begin with the Grand Parade at 10 a.m., followed by vendors, bounce houses and live music on the lawn at Andover Central School. Fireworks will follow the last band’s performance.
Olean — Hosted by the Olean Oilers baseball team. An Oilers’ exhibition game will take place at 2:30 p.m. There will be musical performances starting at 5 o’clock until the fireworks at dusk.
JULY 8
Salamanca — Fireworks hosted by Apollo Canna Co. at the top of Parkway Drive. There will not be public viewing areas established on-site, but the display will be visible from the surrounding area.