WELLSVILLE — Every fall since 1910 a pungently fragrant odor has filled the halls of First Trinity Lutheran Church, wherever it was located.
It is not the rich smell of autumn’s burning leaves. It is the smell of cabbage fermenting in dozens of earthen crocks stashed in a room in the church basement.
For as long as almost anyone in the congregation can remember, volunteers spend one day in September chopping, shredding, salting and packing more than 1,700 pounds of cabbage (hundreds of heads) into large stoneware crocks in preparation for the annual Election Day dinner.
But only since the 1950s has the dinner been held on Election Day. Much earlier than that, around 1910, the women of the Concordia Ladies Aid Society of the church, with the help of their sons and husbands, began hosting an annual dinner in the fall to raise funds. The tradition of featuring sauerkraut was started then, with members of the congregation growing extra heads of cabbage in their home gardens for the event.
The Lutheran Church was founded in Germany in the 16th Century. Sauerkraut is a popular dish in Germanic countries as a way of storing cabbage during the long winter months. When Lutherans began coming to the United States in the mid-1800s they, like others, brought their ethnic traditions and foods with them. During the 1800s, Wellsville and the surrounding towns saw many Germanic families settling throughout the area.
At the turn of the century, the ladies of First Trinity Lutheran would settle on a date for the fall dinner by counting six weeks forward from the day they started cutting the cabbage, according to longtime church members.
The cabbage takes six weeks to ferment into the flavorful sauerkraut — although, scientifically, it takes only about five weeks for the cabbage fermentation process to complete.
Sauerkraut is created when salt is added to shredded cabbage. No water is added; the mixture ferments in its own juices. The salted cabbage is tamped into earthen crocks placed under constant pressure at about 70 degrees and checked periodically.
Over the years the sauerkraut dinner has been organized by other church organizations and, today, it is the task of the Election Day Dinner Committee under the direction of church member Shelly Dunne.
Since the 1950s, the date of the sauerkraut dinner has hinged on Election Day. The committee now counts back six weeks from Election Day and then starts the process.
In the early 1950s, the supper was held in the basement of the church. That building was destroyed by Hurricane Agnes in 1972. That year the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church stepped in, lending its facilities for the dinner. In 1973, only bags of sauerkraut were sold. In 1974, after the new Lutheran church was built, the dinner process began anew.
Each year a group of men from the congregation drive 90 miles to a farm north of Penn Yan, where they purchase a truckload of cabbage from the same family they have visited for decades.
The cabbage yield and the condition of cabbage depends on the weather. If the heads are firmly packed, close to 2,000 pounds of shredded cabbage is in a truckload.
The following Sunday after pickup, volunteers gather in the church basement after service. Hundreds of heads of cabbage are rolled through a window and down a ramp onto a table where they are cleaned and chopped into smaller pieces. Those pieces are then shredded by both hand-operated and automatic choppers.
The shredded cabbage is salted and firmly packed and into a dozen crocks ranging anywhere from 16 to 30 pounds in size. The cabbage is left to ferment over the next several weeks and only tested for flavor towards the end of the process.
A few days before Election Day, volunteers will package several 2-pound bags of sauerkraut to sell in addition to the dinner. Some 30 volunteers cook and bake. This year they will have packed the dinners in containers for a drive-through pick-up only.
For years, the dinner has consisted of fresh pork or baked ham, dressing and potatoes, sauerkraut and dessert.
This year things have been changed up.
“Over the last couple of years we’ve seen the number of dinners we serve decrease,” Dunne said. “The younger generations just don’t seem to like sauerkraut even though it is a very healthy food. So, in a year when everything is changing the congregation decided to take a chance on changing the menu a little.”
She said there will still be the traditional sauerkraut, but it will be served separately, and we will still have bags of sauerkraut for sale in the morning.
“We’ve tried to turn the dinner into more of an Oktoberfest dinner,” she explained.
The new menu, along with pork, will feature a classic German menu with sauerbraten (German pot roast), spaetzle (egg noodles), onion tart and more plus a choice of apple pie or Black Forest cake for dessert.
While the new menu is appetizing to anyone new to the tradition, the dinner is sold out. Bags of sauerkraut only will go on sale at 9 a.m. Election Day morning at the church.
Dunne said that she is not sure how the new menu will go over, but even if it doesn’t she said the congregation can vote to go back to the original dinner.
“This is a year for change,” she said. “Who knows what will happen next year?”