Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time reported, Dyllan M. Coats, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and speed in school zone, a violation. He was released with appearance tickets.
New York State Police
- CLARKSVILLE — David J. Kessler, 58, of West Clarksville, was charged at 11:48 a.m. Monday, with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:27 p.m. Monday on State Route 417 and Church Street. Albert J. Schmidt, 78, of Allentown, and David L. Miller, 24, of Cairnbrook, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:05 p.m. Monday on County Road 16. Rodger C. Miller, 85, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:24 p.m. Monday on Pigeon Hill and Laidlaw roads. Amanda Lee Outman, 39, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Robert Amundson, 67, of Cuba, was charged at 11:40 p.m. Monday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday on State Highway 70 and County Road 15. Amanda R. Kelsey, 39, of Nunda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- HEBRON TOWNSHIP, Pa.